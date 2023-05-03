How to open the Forest Gate in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

After you return the Gyro to Greez in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, your next objective is to open the forest gate. But before you can open the forest gate, you have to get to the forest gate, and that’s the hard part.

When you leave Pyloon’s Saloon, follow the road out of the Rambler’s Reach Outpost, heading towards the quest marker. You’ll encounter a few battle droids along the way, but nothing too threatening. Eventually you’ll reach the Swindler’s Wash Meditation Point, which is close to a deep ravine with a river running along the bottom. This is where things get tricky. It took me a while, and a bit of trial and error, to figure out how to get to the other side of the ravine.

Related: Is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor canon?

How to get to the Forest Gate in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot by Dot Esports

So, if you’re standing at the Swindler’s Wash Meditation Point, facing the ravine, turn left and head along the edge of the ravine. You can drop down into the lower part of the ravine if you want to, as the Fractured Resolve Force Tear is down there, but you can’t get across that way. Instead, you need to continue along the edge of the ravine until you reach the upper part of the river, then drop down.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s a large creature that looks like some kind of red dinosaur down here. It’s a Bilemaw, and its attacks do really heavy damage. I’ll admit it killed me really fast the first time I fought it, but once I figured out that its attacks are slow and easy to dodge, I managed to beat it. You get quite a long window of time to attack it between its attacks. Just don’t get greedy and reckless.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once the Bilemaw is dead, go to the end of the upper section of the river and wall-run to get up to the far side of the ravine. Now head along the side of the ravine until you reach the Forest Gate. You’ll have to fight a squad of Battle Droids along the way, and then two raiders at the gate itself. I beat the battle droids with my eyes closed, but the raiders nearly killed me. If you can, try to separate them somehow. If they’re close together, then you can almost guarantee that, whenever you attack one, the other will attack you.

How to open the Forest Gate in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Once you’ve beaten those raiders, the actual task of opening the Forest gate is easy. Simply go right up to the gate and push the right stick to open it. Now you’ve got to reach the Forrest Array, which is an even more challenging task.