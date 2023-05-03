Is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor canon?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor released to a mixed reception. On the one hand, there are undeniable performance issues that are souring a lot of players’ experience. On the other hand, most that actually got to run the game decently are praising it as a worthy sequel that expands on Fallen Order. The story is always a main focus in any Star Wars media, and Survivor is no exception. Not every bit of media is an official entry to the Star Wars universe, though, so is Jedi: Survivor canon?

We won’t give you the long-winded journalistic bait, the short answer is yes, Jedi: Survivor is canon to the Star Wars universe. This comes as little surprise because its prequel, Jedi: Fallen Order, was also confirmed as canon back when it was released in 2019. It would make no sense for the continuation of that game’s story to not be considered canonical.

The story of Cal Kestis is set five years after the events of Star Wars Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith and is expected to gradually lead up to the events of Episode 4: A New Hope. If these expectations are met, we will surely meet many of Star Wars’ most popular heroes and villains. Jedi: Fallen Order marked the beginning of this process with a star cameo by Darth Vader himself. This happened during the final moments of that game, almost as if to tell players they can expect to see more familiar faces in the sequel.

Can you kill Darth Vader in Jedi: Survivor?

Meeting and actually fighting Darth Vader in Jedi: Survivor was among the top priorities on our wishlist for the game. Jedi: Survivor being canon means we can’t actually kill Darth Vader, but a fight where we at least get the chance to take him down to half-health before we’re interrupted would be good enough. Since Respawn already did that trick with one of the Second Sister fights in Jedi: Fallen Order, the decs could definitely pull it off again.

The same canon limitations apply to any Star Wars villain that’s either confirmed dead by the end of the movie prequels or dies on-screen in the original movie trilogy. Realistically, Cal Kestis could meet most of the movie saga’s heroes, but successfully pulling off similar villain encounters would be a tall order. Our Darth Vader suggestion is perhaps the most we could hope for.