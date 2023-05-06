How to complete Fractured Tradition in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Fractured Tradition is a Force Tear challenge in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, in which you have to defeat all enemies using the Single Saber stance. There are seven enemies, five of which are pretty tough, so this is a difficult challenge. Fortunately, there is an effective strategy to win this fight without having particularly advanced combat skills.

Where to find the Fractured Tradition Force Tear in the Monastery Walls

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Respawn Entertainment

Starting at the Monastery Walls Meditation Point, jump onto the pillar on the left. Jump and grapple to the next pillar, then double-jump to the one after that. Now double-jump to the fallen pillar in front of the crumbling building. Quickly go left, past and around the building, then go through the hole in the wall. There are some hostile critters here, as well as a Databank and a treasure.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Respawn Entertainment

Turn right, slide down the slope, then jump and grapple when you’re halfway down. Shimmy along under the beam, then the next part is quite tricky. You’ve got to jump from pillar to pillar, and they’re very narrow. Do a single jump to the first, then a double jump, then a single, then a double to the top of the wall. The Fractured Tradition Force Tear is right here.

How to beat all enemies in the Fractured Tradition challenge

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Respawn Entertainment

I lasted a matter of seconds on my first attempt at the Fractured Tradition Force Tear challenge. Up to this point, the only groups of enemies I’d fought had been really weak. But this group consists of two easy battle droids and five enemies that would be fairly tough to beat one-to-one. There are also no environmental hazards you can use to your advantage. Just an empty arena and your lightsaber.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Respawn Entertainment

But this is Star Wars, so there’s always hope. At the start of the battle, draw your lightsaber, but don’t use it. Instead, sprint around the outside of the arena. When sprinting, you should automatically deflect the battle droids’ blaster fire. When the B2 Battle Droids have fired a round of blaster fire, they’ll switch to missiles, and that’s your chance to fight back. As soon as one of the B2s launches a missile, use Force pull (L2/LT) to grab it, and then throw it (R2/RT) into the midst of your enemies. Try to aim it at the raiders because you want to keep the B2 Battle Droids alive for as long as possible. That’s the whole strategy. Repeat this process again and again, and you will defeat the enemies and complete the Fractured Tradition Force Tear, earning yourself a big chunk of XP. I did it in 2 minutes and 16 seconds, but it can be done quicker than that, I’m sure.