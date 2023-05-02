How to beat Ninth Sister in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Ninth Sister is the first real boss fight in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. You’ll have already fought K-405, but that’s such an easy battle we’d hardly count it as a boss fight. Beating the Ninth Sister takes quite a lot more time and skill. She’s a former Jedi Knight who turned to the dark side and became an Imperial Inquisitor.

Once you’ve made your way through the Coruscant Undercity and reached Senator Daho Jehan’s yacht, the Ninth Sister will catch up with you and kill Senator Daho Jehan, accusing him of being a traitor. Next, she turns her attention to you, and you have to fight her. The Ninth Sister fights using a double-ended lightsaber and an annoying Force mind trick.

How to win the Ninth Sister fight in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The first thing you need to do when fighting The Ninth Sister is choose the right stance. You only have two stances to choose from at this point: Single and Double-Bladed. You can win the fight using either stance, but we found that Single is the right choice for this fight. It’s faster than Double-Bladed, which is better suited to battles against multiple enemies. Using the Single lightsaber stance will allow you to counter-attack quickly against the Ninth Sister.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The key to beating the Ninth Sister is to block and parry effectively. She mostly attacks using long, slow, heavy combos. So, when you see a combo coming, press and hold L1/LB to block, and don’t let go until the combo is finished. If you try to counter in the middle of a combo, you’ll probably get hit by the rest of the combo. Ideally, you should press L1/LB just before you get hit, so that you parry, as this can make the Ninth Sister vulnerable to counter-attack. But parrying isn’t vital here. The most important thing is to avoid getting hit.

You can block all of her attacks except for the ones she does when she turns red. These are unblockable, so as soon as you see her turn red, tap Circle/B while pushing left or right on the left stick. This will make you dodge out of the way. Later on, she’ll start using a ground pound attack that sends out a shockwave. You can’t dodge this, so avoid it by jumping over the shockwave.

How to counter the Ninth Sister mind trick

At certain points in the Ninth Sister boss fight, you won’t be able to hit her, as she uses a Force mind trick to dodge and weave. There is no way to hit her when she’s doing this, so just stay back and wait for her to stop it.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you fight patiently, blocking or dodging, then counter-attacking when you get the chance, you’ll gradually wear the Ninth Sister down. Once she’s down to about 25% health, you’ll acquire the Dual stance, and the fight gets a lot easier. She’s unable to defend herself effectively against the Dual stance, so you can attack more relentlessly. Plus, you can hold down Triangle/Y to automatically parry her attacks when in the Dual stance.