Best battle stances in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, ranked

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor introduces several new lightsaber stances for players to use and experiment with. Alongside the single, double-bladed, and dual-wield stances carrying over from Jedi: Fallen Order, you will unlock the blaster and crossguard stance throughout your playthrough.

Each lightsaber stance carries its own pros and cons, each suited for a particular situation. Despite this, Cal only has two active stance slots, making the choice between these five options quite difficult.

These are our picks for the best lightsaber stances in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Lightsaber Stances, ranked

1. Blaster Stance

Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

The Blaster Stance is undoubtedly the most versatile stance in Jedi: Survivor. Not only does this stance grant the usual melee benefits of the single lightsaber, but also vastly increases your range with the addition of a blaster.

While the charged shot is a powerful tool that can easily take down multiple enemies, you can also use the regular blast to wear down larger enemies before going in closer. Be sure not to rely too much on the blaster portion of this stance, however, as you still need to land melee hits to recharge your ranged weapon.

2. Dual-Wield Stance

Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

The dual-wield stance is a purely offensive route that players should use if they are extremely confident in their dodging ability. With no guard, players must make use of this stance’s significant speed and above-average power.

3. Double-Bladed Stance

Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

The double-bladed stance is the ultimate tool for crowd control. Given the stance’s wide swing radius, players are able to damage multiple enemies at once with many of the basic attacks or special abilities.

The main limitation of the double-bladed stance is its stifled range and relatively low power. For single-target encounters, such as boss fights, it may be more prudent to use the blaster, dual-wield, or single lightsaber stance.

4. Single Stance

Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

The reliable stance that players have from the beginning of Jedi: Survivor, the single is completely average in every respect. Players can easily complete the game using only this, though the single-stance is certainly not as dynamic as the rest listed above.

5. Crossguard Stance

Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

Though my personal favorite stance, the crossguard is admittedly the weakest of the five stances. The crossguard stance is tailored for heavy weapons players, who want to cut down enemies in the least strikes as possible. While this stance is excellent for taking down large groups of enemies or powerful foes in single strikes, it is remarkably slow.

For large swings, wind-up animations can leave Cal vulnerable to being struck by much swifter enemies. Perhaps not worth it as a primary stance, the crossguard still has its uses.