Can you play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on Steam Deck?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, an action-adventure game by Respawn Entertainment, is set to release on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 on April 28, 2023. PC players will be able to download and play the game through Steam, though many have wondered if Jedi: Survivor will be playable on the Steam Deck.

Jedi: Survivor will pick up Cal Kestis’ story five years after the events of the first installment of the franchise, continuing Cal’s fight against the Empire as it intensifies. Revisiting its beloved cast of characters from Jedi: Fallen Order, Jedi: Survivor will introduced players to new characters, locations, and even new threats.

Jedi: Survivor is amongst the most highly anticipated games to release in 2023, with countless players rushing to pre-order the title. Unfortunately for those with previous generation consoles or the Nintendo Switch, it will be available for certain current generation consoles and PC.

Though some console users may finally be forced to make the jump to current generation consoles, many PC users have searched if Jedi: Survivor will be available to play on Steam Deck upon release or at any point in the future. This is everything we know about Jedi: Survivor on Steam Deck.

Is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on Steam Deck?

No, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is currently not available to play on Steam Deck and will not be available to play on Steam Deck whenever the game launches on April 28. The game will be available for PC players to download and play off Steam, but not its mobile companion.

Fans of the portable console may eventual see Jedi: Survivor released on Steam Deck sometime in the distance future, though currently, EA’s website states there is “no dedicated support” for the Steam Deck. It is fairly common for popular games to create versions of the title made for the Steam Deck some time late, though players may need to wait quite awhile for this possibility.

While Steam Deck players can only wait and hope, you can still pick up Jedi: Survivor on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.