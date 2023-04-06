What are the minimum PC requirements for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

Check out if you'll be able to run the game.

The end of April this year is highly anticipated by the fans of the Star Wars universe since it’s going to bring the premiere of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

The newest Respawn Entertainment production is scheduled for April 28 release. It’s a sequel to the critically acclaimed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which went out in 2019.

In the game, players will once again pick up on gameplay elements introduced in Fallen Order, which will be polished in various ways. The title is expected to have a much broader level design, more fulfilling lightsaber combat, and a highly-expanded player customization. All in all, it’s teased to be an upgrade over Fallen Order, but we’ll see if it’s true in a few weeks.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was announced to release on three main gaming platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC. While the users of the former two naturally don’t need to check the system requirements for the game, PC players will have to. And now, they don’t have to wait any longer, since the system requirements for the game have been released on April 6.

Minimum system requirements to play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit RAM: 8GB

8GB CPU Features: 4 core / 8 threads

4 core / 8 threads CPU* AMD: Ryzen 5 1400

Ryzen 5 1400 GPU** AMD: Radeon RX 580

Radeon RX 580 GPU Features: DX12, 8Gb VRAM

DX12, 8Gb VRAM Storage: 155GB

155GB CPU alternate: Intel Core i7-7700

Intel Core i7-7700 GPU alternate: Nvidia GTX 1070

Those who own PCs suited for better performances during the newly-released games can also check the recommended requirements for the game.

Recommended system requirements to run Star Wars Jedi: Survivor