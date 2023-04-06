What are the minimum PC requirements for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

The end of April this year is highly anticipated by the fans of the Star Wars universe since it’s going to bring the premiere of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
The newest Respawn Entertainment production is scheduled for April 28 release. It’s a sequel to the critically acclaimed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which went out in 2019.
In the game, players will once again pick up on gameplay elements introduced in Fallen Order, which will be polished in various ways. The title is expected to have a much broader level design, more fulfilling lightsaber combat, and a highly-expanded player customization. All in all, it’s teased to be an upgrade over Fallen Order, but we’ll see if it’s true in a few weeks.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was announced to release on three main gaming platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC. While the users of the former two naturally don’t need to check the system requirements for the game, PC players will have to. And now, they don’t have to wait any longer, since the system requirements for the game have been released on April 6.
Minimum system requirements to play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- RAM: 8GB
- CPU Features: 4 core / 8 threads
- CPU* AMD: Ryzen 5 1400
- GPU** AMD: Radeon RX 580
- GPU Features: DX12, 8Gb VRAM
- Storage: 155GB
- CPU alternate: Intel Core i7-7700
- GPU alternate: Nvidia GTX 1070
Those who own PCs suited for better performances during the newly-released games can also check the recommended requirements for the game.
Recommended system requirements to run Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- RAM: 16GB
- CPU Features: 4 core / 8 threads
- CPU* AMD: Ryzen 5 5600X
- GPU** AMD: RX 6700 XT
- GPU Features: DX12, 8Gb VRAM
- Storage: 155GB SSD
- CPU alternate: Intel Core i5 11600K
- GPU alternate: Nvidia RTX2070