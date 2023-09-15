10 best Star Wars games of all time – ranked

Star Wars has a long list of comics, TV specials, and movies. But it’s games are where I spent the majority of my time as a youngling. So, to prove it, I’ll give you the best Star Wars games of all time, and there are no arguments.

The Star Wars IP has been around for decades. It’s provided fans with hours upon hours of enjoyment and they keep delivering the goods.

I’ve played most, if not all, Star Wars games. I have dabbled in the best and worst of the Lucas-owned franchise, and I’d like to see you come up with a better list.

Top 10 Star Wars games of all time

10) Star Wars: Bounty Hunter (2002)

Bobba Fett was sick. Image via Lucasfilm Games LLC

Much to the Dot Esports editors’ dismay, Star Wars Jedi Power Battles was beaten by Star Wars: Bounty Hunter (2002).

Experiencing Star Wars gameplay as the one-and-only Bobba Fett was enough to earn a place on this list. Not only that, but TV shows like The Mandalorian clearly understood what made this character and IP’s following Bobba Fett-esque characters so enticing.

This launched Star Wars games into following particular side-character storylines in the video game medium. And it’s done a great service to us all.

9) Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Franchise (2022)

Look at all these characters. Image via TT Games

The Lego franchise has adapted some of the best games in multiple genres. You’ll be able to dip your toes into every Skywalker-based movie, butting heads with all the best characters across every single trilogy.

This game is placed on this list for its sheer scale. You’ll always get to play as your favorite character, and your favorite from each trilogy.

8) Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (2005)

How could you not love this game? Image via Pandemic Studios

The OG Star Wars titles were some of my favorite games growing up. As a wise old man, I have been able to test the old iterations of Battlefront, and the new—and there’s no competition.

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 provided some of the best multiplayer experiences decades ago, and I’ve been trying to scratch that itch since to no avail. Flying from ship to ship on Space Kashyyyk is an unmatched experience.

The remakes were good, but were they better with Winamp playing Greenday in the background? I argue, no.

7) Star Wars: Battlefront 1 (2004)

The beginning of all great Star Wars shooters. Image via Pandemic Studios

Star Wars: Battlefront 1 created a series of sequels and remakes that kept the franchise relevant in the gaming industry. While not as in-depth as the sequels, this was the launching point for my gaming experience as a wee-lad.

I’d like to see you find a better map than “Bespin: Cloud City.”

6) Star Wars Episode I: Racer (1999)

The best racing game of all time? Image via Aspyr

Racer was the stepping stone for Need for Speed games, in my gaming experience. I loved every single race and in all honesty, pretended I was Anakin constantly.

Dodging rocks and skating through the cold ice tracks on Pod Racer was groundbreaking as a child, and I’m sorry you missed out. I most likely had no idea what was happening because my brain wasn’t fully developed, but I had a great time playing.

5) Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Obviously this is on the list. Image via Lucasfilm Games LL

Revenge of the Sith gave gamers the opportunity to don Anakin’s blue lightsaber and tackle some of the best Sith in the galaxy. Players could team up with their friends on split-screen and go through separate missions which were completely unique.

This was a title I spent hours playing and taking it from one friend’s PlayStation 2 to another.

4) Star Wars: Jedi Survivor (2023)

Good work Respawn and Cal. Image via Respawn Entertainment

The sequel to the excellently crafted Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a title I replayed recently. Being able to create your own version of Cal was a great touch, and provided an extra element that made you care about the characters more.

Being able to travel from planet to planet as you attempted to rekindle the Jedi Order was more than enough of a reason to put this on my list.

3) Star Wars: The Force Unleashed (2008)

Pure unbridled rage. Image via Lucasfilm Games LLC

The Force Unleashed provided my first moral quandary, and I chose the more fun side—evil. Being a completely new character and testing your morals as you navigated a galactic warzone was mind-blowing.

While my initial evil instincts were enough to keep me satisfied, its replayability was another excellent part. If you weren’t happy with your evil choices, you could go back and do them all over again.

Which I did, multiple times. Am I relying too heavily upon nostalgia? I again think not.

2) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (2019)

You go Cal. Image via Respawn Entertainment

This masterclass of Lightsaber gameplay helped bring the Star Wars franchise back into my life. The easily accessible story mode gave new players an easy way to experience a whole new Star Wars story, without being overloaded with years of lore.

Each enemy was a blast to take down, and each story hit perfectly. An excellent game, through and through.

1) Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (2003)

Good work BioWare. Image via BioWare

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic provided an incredibly compelling storyline and plot twists that would blow your hat and/or socks off. Players could go through quest after quest and still want to start from the beginning to soak it all in one more time.

The amount of exploration allowed was ridiculous when thinking about the year it was released. Games weren’t as solid as they were now, and KOTOR managed to stay relevant years beyond its prime.

No wonder they remade it.

