Are Star Wars Battlefront: Classic servers down? Here’s how to check

Star Wars Battlefront: Classic has had its fair share of connection issues since launch, and players want to know if they can log in and join a match without any server issues.

Here’s how to check for Star Wars Battlefront: Classic‘s server downtime.

Are Star Wars Battlefront: Classic servers down?

Star Wars Battlefront: Classic players don’t have too many tools at their disposal. Image via Aspyr

As of writing on March 15, the Star Wars Battlefront: Classic servers are live, but players have still reported issues preventing them from joining matches. Unfortunately, there does not seem to be any place online where you can actually check the game’s server status.

Our best recommendation would be to turn on alerts for the official Aspyr X account, as the developers will most likely provide an update if the servers do go down. Server issues were the main culprit behind what devolved into a disastrous launch for Star Wars: Battlefront. A wave of game-breaking issues forced the devs to respond to “critical errors” with the network infrastructure that left players unable to get into matches.

The devs promised the team is working continuously to remedy the problems and provide players with a smooth gaming experience, but Aspyr did not provide a timeline on when servers will become stable. If players encounter any server issues, the devs urged players to report problems via the support request form system.

While server issues have become a major thorn in the side of players, it might be something else that’s making it impossible to join matches. When you first log into Star Wars Battlefront: Classic, you’ll be prompted to register your game with Aspyr in the bottom-left corner of the screen. However, there is currently a glitch on Steam that’s preventing players from registering. We have a step-by-step guide on how to resolve the issue.

