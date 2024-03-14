Star Wars Battlefront: Classic gets hit by Death Star of negative reviews due to server issues

Server issues plagued Star Wars Battlefront: Classic’s launch day, so community members didn’t hold back in their scathing reviews.

Star Wars Battlefront: Classic multiplayer servers went live at 10pm CT the night before March 14. A player claimed 10,000 users attempted to join immediately, but there were only three joinable servers, cutting that number down to 200 slots. “Jesus Christ, I am so disappointed; this is robbery. Don’t buy Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection,” the irate Battlefront player said.

Too many players, apparently. Image via Aspyr

Frustrations boiled over on Steam. As of writing, only 20 percent of the 1,817 Star Wars Battlefront: Classic user reviews are positive, resulting in a mostly negative overall score. After a turbulent first couple of hours, the title eventually added enough dedicated servers to support the player base, and players can now create their own non-dedicated servers as well.

In saying that, server issues aren’t the only issue community members are experiencing at launch. Ticket counts are low in most multiplayer game modes, meaning matches are over in the blink of an eye. We timed a Conquest match on Kashyyyk and it quickly ended in under three and a half minutes because 100 lives for two teams of 64 players doesn’t leave much room for error. That’s less than 210 seconds, for those of you keeping score.

Fortunately, this issue will be easy for Aspyr to address, but that isn’t everything. There is also a glitch that makes it difficult to spawn properly in Conquest and Hero Vs., unstable server connection resulting in frequent game crashes, teams are often unbalanced, achievements aren’t tracking properly, and audio issues often make it difficult to pinpoint enemy gunfire.

There is always the possibility that reviewers have a change of heart once the server issues get resolved, but Star Wars Battlefront: Classic certainly didn’t do itself any favors by starting from deep in a hole.

