Star Wars Battlefront Classic devs break silence after disastrous launch

The idea of Star Wars: Battlefront being re-released sounded like the perfect way to get in a dose of gaming nostalgia for many longtime fans, but it has quickly turned into a modern gaming nightmare as bugs and crashes soured launch day with developers Aspyr forced to speak out.

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection is basically unplayable, according to many players who purchased and logged on to play on March 14. In response to players’ outrage, developer Aspyr has finally revealed the issues that caused problems on arrival in a short statement today.

Those rose-tinted glasses shattered almost immediately after Battlefront Classic went live. Image via Aspyr

The problems have been attributed to “critical errors” within the network infrastructure for the Star Wars Battlefront re-release causing a myriad of major issues according to the statement. The devs say they are working continuously to remedy the problems and provide players with a smooth gaming experience.

There’s no timeline on when the servers will become stable so Aspyr is asking players to continue to report problems via the support request form system. Sadly, that means that problems with Star Wars: Battlefront are likely to stick around for some time.

Some of the major issues players have encountered include ping spikes, game crashes, and servers not appearing at all. The latter of these issues meant that thousands of players had to try and war over a spot on one of the few official servers capped at just 64 players. While creating your server is an option, Star Wars: Battlefront Classic owners say this system wasn’t working as intended either.

The Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection launched today but the experience has been nothing short of chaotic. Having all of these problems at play, the game has suffered serious review-bombing on Steam where disgruntled purchasers suggest that others get refunds while they still can. If you are someone who hasn’t yet pulled the trigger on buying this remaster then we’d suggest holding off until the server issues are resolved—whenever that may be.

