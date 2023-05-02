All Gorge Crash Site seed pods in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

After escaping Coruscant at the beginning of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you crashland the Mantis in a dredger gorge on the planet Koboh. The Gorge Crash Site has a total of 14 collectibles to find. You can’t get every one of these collectibles on your first visit, but you can get all of the seed pods, which will enable you to plant various types of plants later in the game.

Unlike other collectibles, seed pods are not highlighted on your HUD, so it can be difficult to spot them. They do have a kind of sparkly haze around them but usually, they’re just plants among other plants, so they’re easy to miss. There are four seed pods to find in the Gorge Crash Site, and you don’t need any special abilities to get them. Just sharp eyesight (and maybe this guide).

Where to find every Gorge Crash Site seed pod in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Soon after you faceplant the Mantis onto the surface of Koboh, you’ll find an elevator. As you come down on that elevator, you’ll see the Gorge Crash Site meditation point directly in front of you. But before you meditate, turn to the right as you step off the elevator. There’s a tree, a big rock, and some plants. Slash those plants a few times with your lightsaber to get the Fire Pineapple: Nabooan Green seed pod.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Next, go over to the other side of this area (as if you turned left as you stepped off the elevator). There’s a cliff with a stack of yellow containers next to it. At the foot of that cliff is another sparkly plant. Slash it with your lightsaber to get the Cactus Ball: Nabooan Green seed pod.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Progress through the Gorge Crash Site and you’ll come to a brief climbing section. At the end of this, you’ll pull a very talkative battle droid off the top of a cliff. Next, jump across a gap onto a broken pipe, then a second Cactus Ball seed pod is right in front of you. Slash it with your lightsaber to collect it.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Continue through the Gorge Crash Site, until you reach the tar pits. Use Force pull, then Force push to pick up a roller mine and use it to blow a hole in the nearby wall. This will raise the tar level, allowing you to get to the Pit Droid. Behind the Pit Droid is a rocky ramp. Go down there and slice the tree to get the second Fire Pineapple seed pod.