All voice actors in STALKER 2 Heart of Chornobyl: Full cast list

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is set to be as iconic as the the first game, and voice acting plays a big part in that.

We only know some of the voice actors that worked on Stalker 2 so far, so we’ll have to wait until it launches to learn about the characters we’re missing.

Every STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl character and voice actor

There are six confirmed characters in STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl so far: Skif, Strelok, Professor Hermann, Strider, Faust, and Scar. There were other characters, such as Curly Vitya, Liolik, Mitay, Bolshak, Sergiy, and the Stranger, that were revealed since 2018 when the game was first announced, but most of them haven’t appeared in the most recently released content.

Strelok, Strider, and Scar have appeared in previous STALKER games. Strelok was the protagonist in Shadow of Chernobyl, the antagonist in the STALKER: Clear Sky, and made an appearance on Call of Pripyat. Scar was the protagonist of Clear Sky, while Strider is an x-Monolith from Call of Pripyat.

From the STALKER 2 IMDb page, we only know who the voice actors are for Skif and Strelok so far. There are three additional actors registered on IMDb as well, one whose character is marked as “Actor” and two who voiced “various characters.” We’ll only know for sure who the other main characters are after the game is released on Nov. 20.

Skif – Alex Montyro

Skif is the protagonist in STALKER 2: Heart of Chronobyl and is voiced by Alex Montyro. He’s an actor, director, and composer who has mainly worked on short films and TV series. This is the second main character Montyro voices. The first was River Knox from The Way of the Hunter. He also voiced Adam in Vigor and various characters on the upcoming Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.

Strelok – David Bowles

Strelok was the protagonist of the first STALKER game and is back for STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl as a side character, but he is not voiced by the same actor on both games. David Bowles is the voice actor portraying him in STALKER 2, while Anthony Green voiced Strelok in Shadow of Chernobyl.

Bowles has mainly acted in short films and TV series, but he had a role in the 2008 The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian movie as Lord Gregoire. This is the first time he has worked on a game as a voice actor, but it’s note the first time he’s worked in the same project as Alex Montyro—both have worked on the Prime TV show Carnival Row.

Various characters

The three other voice actors are Kevin Michael Clarke, James Beaumont, and Stewart Kenneth Moore. Although Kevin Clarke is just listed as “Actor,” we considered him as part of the “various” category since it’s unlikely there is an actor character in STALKER 2.

When a voice actor voices “various characters” it usually means they voiced more than one minor character in the game that might not even have a name, such as NPCs walking on the street, browsing in a store, or, in STALKER‘s case, a random bandit in a camp.

