All Squadron 42 voice actors and cast

Squadron 42 is a solo-player game set in the world of Star Citizen that has been in the works for more than a decade now. While there is still no official release date, there is plenty to dive into when it comes to the game’s cast.

The cast is made up of A-list screen actors along with well-known voice actors from video games, anime, and more. Here is the full cast list bringing Squadron 42 to life.

Squadron 42: Voice actors list

There are tons of familiar faces to be found in Squadron 42. Image via Cloud Imperium Games.

Cloud Imperium Games have gone all out with the actors involved in Squadron 42, with the star-studded cast featuring movie and television legends. Since Squadron 42 hasn’t been released yet, the information that we are working with comes from IMDB. We’re also only going to be looking at the named characters (except for the player character) so make sure to check out the IMDB page.

The big names in the game will also be appearing physically as their characters as they will be involved in the motion capping process to completely bring their characters to life (as shown in the behind-the-scenes videos from 2015 and 2016). There is also plenty of talent on display from across the acting sphere, from voice actors to regular jobbing actors.

The full voice cast for the named characters set to appear in Squadron 42 is as follows:

Character Voice actor Known for The Player (Male) Ian Duncan Marcus Brutus in Julius Caesar The Player (Female) Alix Wilton Reagan The Female Inquisitor in Dragon Age: Inquisition Admiral Ernst Bishop Gary Oldman James Gordon in The Dark Knight film series Lt. Cdr. Steve “Old Man” Colton Mark Hamill Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars film series Captain Thomas Wade Mark Strong Merlin in Kingsman: The Secret Service Po Cara “Web” Webster Sophie Wu Erika Cho in Kick Ass and Kick Ass 2 Randall Graves John Rhys-Davies Gimli in The Lord of the Rings film series Captain Noah White Liam Cunningham Davos Seaworth in Game of Thrones Cal Mason Jack Huston Pete Musane in American Hustle Julian Wexler Ben Mendelsohn Orson Krennic in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Captain Maclaren Gillian Anderson Dana Scully in The X Files Ryan Enright Henry Cavill Clark Kent/Superman in Man of Steel Executive Officer Kelly Rhona Mitra Sonja in Underworld: Rise of the Lycans Nayara “Pusher” Fell Sandi Roberts – Thul’Oquray Andy Serkis Gollum in The Lord of the Rings film series Eugene Morrow Stephen Bisland – Sigfriend Behr Arkie Reece – Graham Yury Daniel Ings Freddy Horniman in The Gentlemen Vat Tagaca Craig Fairbrass Chef Zeff in the live-action adaptation of One Piece Evelyn Ishitaka Polly Eachus Nera Briscoletti in the English version of Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree’s Woe and the Blight Below Brian “Weezy” Weiters Art Campion – Becca Farneway Gemma Whelan Yara Greyjoy in Game of Thrones Sergeant Grey Avin Shah Dunleep Singh in Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate Michael Shaw Jason Wong – Saic Rebecca Trejo Eleanor Tomlinson Demelza Poldark in Poldark Aaron Seetow Jonathan Bailey Lord Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton Elias Langtham Harry Treadaway Dr. Victor Frankenstein in Penny Dreadful Duncan Chakma Master-at-Arms Liam Garrigan – Marcus Corell Damson Idris – August Beck Eleanor Matsuura Yumiko Okumura in The Walking Dead Grace Bedford Andrea Deck Jenna Bragg in Homeland Jadier Clark Silas Carson The Ood in Doctor Who Luis Bellosa Steven Hartley Shibata Katsuie in Nioh 2 Joachim Steiger Malachi Kirby Kunta Kinte in Roots Avo Lincoln James Oliver Wheatley Edward Thatch ‘Blackbeard’ in The Lost Pirate Kingdom Recco Bataglia Ania Sowinski Adina in War of the Worlds Petty Officer Tyler Ford Jennifer Marshall Susan Hargrove in Stranger Things Brendon Barnes Adam Levy Mousesack in The Witcher Devin Bautista David Menkin Luke Skywalker in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Cass Valon Kezia Burrows Mature voiced protagonist 1, Type B (Female protagonist 3) and Sellen in Elden Ring Lars Neuer Parker Sawyers Albert Fallou in World on Fire Conrad Vex Tom Christian – Put Chief Phil Declan Glenn Wrage Rowe in Dying Light 2: Stay Human Lisa Gibbs Hayley-Marie Axe Gwinn in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Susan Vise Victoria Emslie – Eddie Par Sia Alipour – Michael Alstead Ben Peel McCullum in Vampyr Will Haines Leemore Marrett Jr. Acolyte Belub, Beastmaster Zurk and Bedi in Baldur’s Gate III Dertrick Rotobi Harry Taurasi Bertrand in Young Dracula Gianni Daniel Ben Zhou Devon Butler in F1 2019, F1 2021 and F1 2023 Claude Desaily Charlie Anson Jean Luc Cassel in Steep Vanduul Waj Ali Lord Petric Amber, Nelburn Frust, and Bhaal Cultist Bloodmopper in Baldur’s Gate III Nick Robson James Palmer – Elwen Bertram Charlie MacGechan – Agent Li Lorraine Tai – Miles Eckhart William Meredith P.F.C Christian Matkovic in Battlefield 3 Luther Corvin Tom Gill – Sal Drak Grant Gillespie Male Protagonist in Dark Souls III Connie Hayes Elsie Bennet Heidi Santoro in Hitman, Hitman 2, and Hitman III Woodrow Tannan Peter Silverleaf – Agent Pickard Edd Campbell Bird – Commander Slater Shalen John Flanagan –

Famous Squadron 42 voice actors

Agent Scully reporting. Image via Cloud Imperium Games.

We weren’t kidding when we said that Squadron 42 is chock full of talent, from A-listers to experienced video game voice actors. Let’s take a closer look at some of the biggest names attached to the Squadron 42 project:

Lt. Cdr. Steve “Old Man” Colton – Mark Hamill: The icon that is Mark Hamill is best known for his role as the legendary hero Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films, but he is also an accomplished voice actor. His role as the Joker in various DC projects is considered one of his most impressive, but he also has had roles in popular animated shows such as Invincible, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Regular Show.

The icon that is Mark Hamill is best known for his role as the legendary hero Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films, but he is also an accomplished voice actor. His role as the Joker in various DC projects is considered one of his most impressive, but he also has had roles in popular animated shows such as Invincible, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Regular Show. Admiral Ernst Bishop – Gary Oldman: A silver screen star, Gary Oldman is another actor who saw huge success with a DC project. His role as Commissioner Gordon in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Batman trilogy was infamous, though many would argue that his performance as Dracula in the 1992 classic of the same name is his most legendary role. There is no end to this classical actor’s talents, but for me, he will always be Sirius Black from the Harry Potter movies.

A silver screen star, Gary Oldman is another actor who saw huge success with a DC project. His role as Commissioner Gordon in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Batman trilogy was infamous, though many would argue that his performance as Dracula in the 1992 classic of the same name is his most legendary role. There is no end to this classical actor’s talents, but for me, he will always be Sirius Black from the Harry Potter movies. Captain MacLaren – Gillian Anderson: Gillian Anderson is truly a queen of the science fiction space thanks to her world-renowned role as Agent Dana Scully in The X Files. Anderson played the role for more than two decades, but she has also wowed the stage and screen throughout her career with roles such as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown, Eleanor Roosevelt in The First Lady, Blanche DuBois in a National Theater Live production of A Streetcar Named Desire and Jean Milburn in Sex Education.

Gillian Anderson is truly a queen of the science fiction space thanks to her world-renowned role as Agent Dana Scully in The X Files. Anderson played the role for more than two decades, but she has also wowed the stage and screen throughout her career with roles such as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown, Eleanor Roosevelt in The First Lady, Blanche DuBois in a National Theater Live production of A Streetcar Named Desire and Jean Milburn in Sex Education. Tul’Oquray – Andy Serkis: Despite Serkis not being the only The Lord of the Rings alumni to appear in Squadron 42, we have to shout him out due to his extensive experience in motion capture. Serkis was a huge influence in the evolution of motion capture technology over the years. This isn’t his first rodeo with video game motion capture either, as he starred in the highly underrated Enslaved: Odyssey to the West in 2010.

