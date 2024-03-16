Category:
Squadron 42

All Squadron 42 voice actors and cast

Spoiler alert: There are a LOT of A-listers.
Image of Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes
|
Published: Mar 15, 2024 10:14 pm
An image of Mark Hamill's character from Squadron 42
Image via Cloud Imperium Games.

Squadron 42 is a solo-player game set in the world of Star Citizen that has been in the works for more than a decade now. While there is still no official release date, there is plenty to dive into when it comes to the game’s cast.

Recommended Videos

The cast is made up of A-list screen actors along with well-known voice actors from video games, anime, and more. Here is the full cast list bringing Squadron 42 to life.

Squadron 42: Voice actors list

An in game image of Gary Oldman's character from Squadron 42
There are tons of familiar faces to be found in Squadron 42. Image via Cloud Imperium Games.

Cloud Imperium Games have gone all out with the actors involved in Squadron 42, with the star-studded cast featuring movie and television legends. Since Squadron 42 hasn’t been released yet, the information that we are working with comes from IMDB. We’re also only going to be looking at the named characters (except for the player character) so make sure to check out the IMDB page.  

The big names in the game will also be appearing physically as their characters as they will be involved in the motion capping process to completely bring their characters to life (as shown in the behind-the-scenes videos from 2015 and 2016).  There is also plenty of talent on display from across the acting sphere, from voice actors to regular jobbing actors.

The full voice cast for the named characters set to appear in Squadron 42 is as follows:

CharacterVoice actorKnown for
The Player (Male)Ian DuncanMarcus Brutus in Julius Caesar
The Player (Female)Alix Wilton ReaganThe Female Inquisitor in Dragon Age: Inquisition
Admiral Ernst BishopGary OldmanJames Gordon in The Dark Knight film series
Lt. Cdr. Steve “Old Man” ColtonMark HamillLuke Skywalker in the Star Wars film series
Captain Thomas WadeMark StrongMerlin in Kingsman: The Secret Service
Po Cara “Web” WebsterSophie WuErika Cho in Kick Ass and Kick Ass 2
Randall GravesJohn Rhys-DaviesGimli in The Lord of the Rings film series
Captain Noah WhiteLiam CunninghamDavos Seaworth in Game of Thrones
Cal MasonJack HustonPete Musane in American Hustle
Julian WexlerBen MendelsohnOrson Krennic in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Captain MaclarenGillian AndersonDana Scully in The X Files
Ryan EnrightHenry CavillClark Kent/Superman in Man of Steel
Executive Officer KellyRhona MitraSonja in Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Nayara “Pusher” FellSandi Roberts
Thul’OqurayAndy SerkisGollum in The Lord of the Rings film series
Eugene MorrowStephen Bisland
Sigfriend BehrArkie Reece
Graham YuryDaniel IngsFreddy Horniman in The Gentlemen
Vat TagacaCraig FairbrassChef Zeff in the live-action adaptation of One Piece
Evelyn IshitakaPolly EachusNera Briscoletti in the English version of Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree’s Woe and the Blight Below
Brian “Weezy” WeitersArt Campion
Becca FarnewayGemma WhelanYara Greyjoy in Game of Thrones
Sergeant GreyAvin ShahDunleep Singh in Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate
Michael ShawJason Wong
Saic Rebecca Trejo Eleanor TomlinsonDemelza Poldark in Poldark
Aaron SeetowJonathan BaileyLord Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton
Elias LangthamHarry TreadawayDr. Victor Frankenstein in Penny Dreadful
Duncan Chakma Master-at-ArmsLiam Garrigan
Marcus CorellDamson Idris
August BeckEleanor MatsuuraYumiko Okumura in The Walking Dead
Grace BedfordAndrea DeckJenna Bragg in Homeland
Jadier ClarkSilas CarsonThe Ood in Doctor Who
Luis BellosaSteven HartleyShibata Katsuie in Nioh 2
Joachim SteigerMalachi KirbyKunta Kinte in Roots
Avo LincolnJames Oliver WheatleyEdward Thatch ‘Blackbeard’ in The Lost Pirate Kingdom
Recco BatagliaAnia SowinskiAdina in War of the Worlds
Petty Officer Tyler FordJennifer MarshallSusan Hargrove in Stranger Things
Brendon BarnesAdam LevyMousesack in The Witcher
Devin BautistaDavid MenkinLuke Skywalker in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Cass ValonKezia BurrowsMature voiced protagonist 1, Type B (Female protagonist 3) and Sellen in Elden Ring
Lars NeuerParker SawyersAlbert Fallou in World on Fire
Conrad VexTom Christian
Put Chief Phil DeclanGlenn WrageRowe in Dying Light 2: Stay Human
Lisa GibbsHayley-Marie AxeGwinn in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Susan ViseVictoria Emslie
Eddie ParSia Alipour
Michael AlsteadBen PeelMcCullum in Vampyr
Will HainesLeemore Marrett Jr.Acolyte Belub, Beastmaster Zurk and Bedi in Baldur’s Gate III
Dertrick RotobiHarry TaurasiBertrand in Young Dracula
GianniDaniel Ben ZhouDevon Butler in F1 2019, F1 2021 and F1 2023
Claude Desaily Charlie AnsonJean Luc Cassel in Steep
VanduulWaj AliLord Petric Amber, Nelburn Frust, and Bhaal Cultist Bloodmopper in Baldur’s Gate III
Nick RobsonJames Palmer
Elwen BertramCharlie MacGechan
Agent LiLorraine Tai
Miles EckhartWilliam MeredithP.F.C Christian Matkovic in Battlefield 3 
Luther CorvinTom Gill
Sal DrakGrant GillespieMale Protagonist in Dark Souls III
Connie HayesElsie BennetHeidi Santoro in Hitman, Hitman 2, and Hitman III
Woodrow TannanPeter Silverleaf
Agent PickardEdd Campbell Bird
Commander SlaterShalen John Flanagan

Famous Squadron 42 voice actors

An in game image of Gillian Anderson's character in Squadron 42
Agent Scully reporting. Image via Cloud Imperium Games.

We weren’t kidding when we said that Squadron 42 is chock full of talent, from A-listers to experienced video game voice actors. Let’s take a closer look at some of the biggest names attached to the Squadron 42 project:

  • Lt. Cdr. Steve “Old Man” Colton – Mark Hamill: The icon that is Mark Hamill is best known for his role as the legendary hero Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films, but he is also an accomplished voice actor. His role as the Joker in various DC projects is considered one of his most impressive, but he also has had roles in popular animated shows such as Invincible, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Regular Show
  • Admiral Ernst Bishop – Gary Oldman: A silver screen star, Gary Oldman is another actor who saw huge success with a DC project. His role as Commissioner Gordon in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Batman trilogy was infamous, though many would argue that his performance as Dracula in the 1992 classic of the same name is his most legendary role. There is no end to this classical actor’s talents, but for me, he will always be Sirius Black from the Harry Potter movies. 
  • Captain MacLaren – Gillian Anderson: Gillian Anderson is truly a queen of the science fiction space thanks to her world-renowned role as Agent Dana Scully in The X Files. Anderson played the role for more than two decades, but she has also wowed the stage and screen throughout her career with roles such as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown, Eleanor Roosevelt in The First Lady, Blanche DuBois in a National Theater Live production of A Streetcar Named Desire and Jean Milburn in Sex Education
  • Tul’Oquray – Andy Serkis: Despite Serkis not being the only The Lord of the Rings alumni to appear in Squadron 42, we have to shout him out due to his extensive experience in motion capture. Serkis was a huge influence in the evolution of motion capture technology over the years. This isn’t his first rodeo with video game motion capture either, as he starred in the highly underrated Enslaved: Odyssey to the West in 2010.
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to have kids in Stardew Valley
A player standing in a room with two beds and a nursery in Stardew Valley
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to have kids in Stardew Valley
Yash Nair Yash Nair Mar 15, 2024
Read Article Today’s Connections Answer: March 15 hints
Connections game name and logo over a purple background
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Today’s Connections Answer: March 15 hints
Jéssica Gubert Jéssica Gubert Mar 15, 2024
Read Article The 10 most customizable cars in GTA Online
Cars line a street in sunset in GTA 6.
Category: GTA
GTA
The 10 most customizable cars in GTA Online
Yash Nair Yash Nair Mar 15, 2024
Related Content
Author
Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes is a freelance general gaming writer for Dot Esports who resides in a small seaside town in England where she has lived her whole life. Beginning her video game writing career back in 2014, and having an avid love of gaming since childhood, she became a staff writer in 2018 before becoming freelance in 2023 with her role at Dot Esports. Her ideal day would consist of junk food, fluffy pyjamas and video games because quite frankly going outside is overrated.