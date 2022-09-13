What time does the next Splatfest start?

During September’s Nintendo Direct, the Splatoon 3 developer revealed information about the game’s first post-launch Splatfest. It’s an event that fans have been waiting for since the World Premiere Splatfest, which acted as a demo and introduced players to the new game’s Splatfest procedures. This is the first time that players will be able to jump headfirst into the fray after the game’s release.

Splatfests are a big deal in the world of Splatoon. They act as both unifying events and weekend-long parties for everyone involved. In Splatoon 3, each Splatfest has a theme and three teams that players can choose from. Once they’ve chosen their team, each Turf War battle they win over the course of the event grants points for their team. The team that wins at the end of the event will receive special rewards.

Eager to get started? Here’s when the upcoming Splatfest starts.

Splatfest start date and time

The first post-launch Splatfest will start on Friday, Sept. 23 at 7pm CT. It will run until Sunday, Sept. 25 at 7pm CT, giving players a full two days to splat their friends and foes as much as possible. The theme is the question, “What would you bring to a deserted island?” Players can choose their response by picking one of the three teams: Gear, Grub, or Fun.

Once the Splatfest begins, players can jump into Turf War matches to gain points for their team. Once the halfway mark hits, a new battle mode will become available: Tricolor Turf War. Tricolor Turf War pits four players from the team that’s currently in the lead against two players from each of the two trailing teams. The mode was featured in the World Premiere Splatfest demo, though in the upcoming deserted island Splatfest, it won’t appear as often as it did in that demo.

After the Splatfest ends, the wins for each team will be tallied and the winners will receive special rewards. This is only the first post-launch Splatfest for Splatoon 3, so be sure to keep an eye out for additional announcements in the future.