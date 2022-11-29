The Splatoon 3 event everyone has been waiting for is finally happening in December

Three months after its release, Splatoon 3 is getting its first Big Run event.

In a tweet posted this morning, developer Nintendo revealed that the game’s first Big Run will take place from Friday, Dec. 9 at 6pm CT to Sunday, Dec. 11 at 6pm CT on the Wahoo World map. Players who participate will receive exclusive locker decorations, with even bigger prizes for those who find the most golden eggs.

We’re gonna need a bigger Slosher..

The Salmonids come to Splatsville when Big Run, the all new #Splatoon3 co-op event, takes place from 12/9 at 4pm PT to 12/11 4pm PT!



Assemble your crew of part-timers and put in some Salmon Run shifts today!

The event will be a part of Chill Season, a new Splatoon 3 season that’s also bringing new maps, new weapon kits, and a new catalog for players to fill out. This first iteration of Big Run was teased in Chill Season’s trailer back in November.

Big Run is an expanded form of Salmon Run, Splatoon 3’s co-op mode. In normal Salmon Run matches, four players are matched together and instructed to take out Salmonids to collect various types of eggs for Mr. Grizz, the mysterious boss of Grizzco Industries. These unique cooperative missions normally take place on Salmon Run-specific stages.

This iteration of Big Run is bringing Salmon Run to the Wahoo World stage, a map normally used for Turf War matches. Players will be able to take out huge waves of Salmonids and King Salmonids as they fight their way to the finish.

Big Runs will only happen once every few months, according to a tweet from the official Splatoon Twitter account, so players who want to participate should be ready to jump in when the festivities start on Dec. 9.