Starburst take Splatoon 3 crown at The Big House 10, solidify claim as best team in the world

Starburst has inked another win into their record after winning The Big House 10’s Splatoon 3 tournament this weekend.

The Big House 10 is one of the most iconic Super Smash Bros. tournament series in history, a supermajor on the Smash World Tour 2022 circuit that features some of the largest names in Melee and Ultimate. This year, it also included an action-packed Splatoon 3 tournament in celebration of the recently released game.

Many prominent teams came out to prove themselves, but Starburst blasted through them all with virtually no opposition.

WE WON BIG HOUSE 2022!! THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT! pic.twitter.com/8amrNCO49z — Starburst (@Starburst_SPL) October 9, 2022

Starburst has had an incredible run at The Big House 10 Splatoon 3 tournament

Bagel, Biscuit, Bran, and Ice were unstoppable at The Big House 10. The boys won all five matches, almost all clean 3-0 sweeps. Their only game loss was to SCAM, which they ultimately won with a 3-1 score.

The grand finals were anti-climactic in the sense that Splatoon 3 fans figured that Starburst would easily beat BIG! without any trouble. Starburst took down the enemy inklings in impressive fashion, getting another 3-0 sweep. With this win, Starburst are looking to be the best Splatoon team in the world.

Starburst has been solidifying its spot as the best since Splatoon 3 dropped. The squad won the first-ever Splatoon 3 tournament, The Splatlands Invitational 2022, which Nintendo organized.

Starburst were also beasts at Splatoon 2, which is no surprise. The talented team won Inkopolis Showdown 2022 while going undefeated and previously came out victorious at Riptide 2021. They won The Squid House in 2020 as well.

Starburst is the team to beat in the Splatoon 3 scene, but it’s unclear what opposing team would even have a chance. Starburst took down all their competition easily at The Big House 10, cementing their claims as the best Splatoon team in the world.