At least we know the demo's going to be a blast.

Nintendo’s Splatoon 3’s Splatfest Demo arrives Saturday, Aug. 27, finally letting players into the inner ink blot, sharing new game modes, guns, character design and lots more for long-time fans to enjoy.

Splatoon 3 players can grind 4v4’s for 12 hours and reach their way to the top of the leaderboards, but all this effort begs the question: Does everything you do in the demo game carry over to the game’s full release?

Image via Nintendo

Does progress carry over to Splatoon 3’s full release?

Unfortunately, there hasn’t been any confirmation or denial from Nintendo. There are several missing elements that lead fans to think their progress won’t carry over.

Starting with the deja vu that is the Splatoon 2 demo release, the previous iteration’s sneak peek didn’t allow players to carry level progress and all the awesome gear they had unlocked into the full game.

Players’ account names aren’t currently available, and neither is a progress transfer from Splatoon 2. The Splatfest Demo premier seems to be a chance for players to dip their… pen into the ink? Or, toes into the pool?

For now, by the look of it, the answer is no, Splatoon 3 demo progress won’t carry over for players who pick up the full game at launch on Aug. 27.

Image via Nintendo

Fortunately, players won’t have to care too much about their progression or their stats, as they most likely don’t lead into the full release. Users can rest easy knowing they can mess around and have a good time instead of grinding their heart out.

The Splatoon series has been a massive hit for Nintendo, with over 13 million copies sold, and the third game in the franchise is sure to be a big hit again.