Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere demo is live with a Nintendo Switch Online free trial

The Splatoon 3 demo is available for download today through the eShop in preparation for this weekend’s big debut, the Splatfest World Premiere.

Players who download and open the demo will need to first choose their region to participate in Splatfest, a decision that can’t be changed later. The game starts with an initial suggestion, so players shouldn’t have the problem of accidentally choosing a region other than their own.

Once the region is chosen, you can create your character, play the tutorial, wander around the Splatville hub, and choose your team for Splatfest between Rock, Paper, and Scissors. Players can also check out the gear and weapons that will be available at the event, as well as equip an exclusive Splatfest T-shirt.

When does the Splatfest World Premiere take place?

The Splatfest World Premiere will take place in two halves this Saturday, Aug. 27. The first part starts at 12pm CT, with the Splatfest battles running until 6pm CT. The four-vs-four turf battles should take place here, where the objective will be to finish the rounds with more of the arena’s surface area painted than the opposing team.

At 6pm CT on the same day, the new Tricolor Turf War mode debuts with battles in four-vs-two-vs-two format, promising colorful chaos for Splatfests in which members of the three teams—Rock, Paper, and Scissors—will face each other at the same time. The event ends at 12am CT.

The final results of the three teams will be revealed by Nintendo this Sunday, Aug. 28 at 7pm CT.

The demo will include the following, according to the official Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere download page:

New Splatfest Mode called Tricolor Turf War (four-vs-two-vs-two battles) during the second half of the Splatfest.

A total of 26 weapons, including the new Tri-Stringer with its explosive arrows, the iconic Splattershot, the well-known Splat Roller, and more.

Test Range, the place to practice using weapons before the battle.

A lot of messages and art from players to represent their teams that others can see in the square.

Players who are not currently Nintendo Switch Online members need not worry: Nintendo wants everyone to attend the party. After downloading the demo, players will receive a Nintendo eShop code for a seven-day free trial of Nintendo Switch Online. The seven-day free trial code becomes redeemable starting today.

The full version of Splatoon 3 will be released on Sept. 9, exclusive to Nintendo Switch.