Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has a lot to offer Marvel fans with its multiple villains and two Spider-Men, but it would seem there’s an even bigger surprise for X-Men enthusiasts to unearth.

The newly released Spider-Man sequel pays homage to Wolverine with an outfit that can be unlocked later in the game’s campaign. Fortunately, once you see it there’s no mistaking what it actually is.

The Best There Is suit looks just like the one Marvel Comics fans will recognize from X-Men’s Wolverine, that is, once you can unlock and equip the new yellow look for it. In its initial form, it has the black and red more associated with everyone’s favorite web-slinger.

Real Marvel nerds will recognize this name from the comic run that took place in 2010 simply called The Best There Is. Wolverine was at the center of this but surprisingly there was no appearance of Spider-Man.

This might be the first time Insomniac Games has given us a glimpse at something Wolverine-esc but we all know it won’t be the last. The studio is hard at work crafting Wolverine his own game and, according to reports, many of the devs who built this latest Spider-Man have been put on the task.

Since it was first announced, the hype for a Wolverine game has continued to build and with the success of Spider-Man 2, we only expect it to get bigger. Sadly, there is no date for this game to release and it likely won’t be until late 2024.

Fortunately, in the meantime, there is plenty of web-swinging and citizen-saving to be done in Spider-Man 2, which is now available exclusively on PS5. If you don’t happen to have a PS5 but still want a taste of the action, both the original Marvel’s Spider-Man and spinoff Miles Morales are available on PC.

