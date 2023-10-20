Web-slingers, rejoice. Five years after Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man launched, the developers set a new bar in our Spidey adventures with Spider-Man 2. The game follows the story of two main protagonists, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, who stumble across many renowned villains, including Kraven the Hunter.

In the vast gallery of antagonists in Spider-Man 2, Sergei Kravinoff, who’s more known by his alias Kraven the Hunter, is one of the main ones. We meet him pretty early in the story, with his intentions simple yet crystal clear from the get-go.

Spider-Man 2 marks somewhat of a debut for Kraven the Hunter to the wider audiences. Despite having almost a dozen movies with Parker and Morales as the main heroes, they haven’t yet faced the Russian mercenary. But, they have plenty of opportunities to do so in the newest Insomniac Games title.

Who is Kraven the Hunter in Spider-Man lore?

Fans of Spider-Man comics should need no introduction to Kraven the Hunter. He’s one of the most well-known villains of Peter Parker, making dozens of appearances in the comics throughout the years.

Sergei’s backstory couldn’t have been simpler. As his alias suggests, he’s a mercenary hunter, who’s looking for a challenging hunt. Once he discovers Spider-Man, he wants to hunt him and refers to him as “the most dangerous game” he’s ever faced.

Both have a long rivalry in the comics, with Kraven even killing Peter in a storyline called “Kraven’s Last Hunt.” With such a rich history, Spidey fans definitely know he’s no joke and is one of the biggest threats for both Spider-Men in the newest game.

Who is Kraven the Hunter in Spider-Man 2?

Similarly to the comics, Kraven the Hunter is a mercenary in Spider-Man 2. He’s looking for an equal, a person who can give him a challenge. Once he discovers the existence of Parker and Miles in New York City, alongside many of their villains, which happens at the start of the game, he chooses the city as his new hunting ground.

Kraven arrives in New York early in the game, and it means trouble for our two Spideys. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shortly after, Kraven travels to NYC with his group of mercenaries and tries to track down some of Spider-Man’s most dangerous villains. Without getting into too many spoilers, he meets our two Web-slingers early in the game, while they’re trying to protect the transport of some other lethal antagonists. With how the story plays out, he cements himself as one of the main villains in Spider-Man 2.

What powers and abilities does Kraven the Hunter have in Spider-Man 2?

In the comics, Kraven’s blessed with superhuman strength and agility, while also having numerous tricks and gadgets to use to fight Spider-Man. The case is no different in Spider-Man 2.

While for the most part, you’ll be battling Kraven’s mercenaries throughout the story and while doing the game’s side activities, players will eventually face the powerful foe. We’ve yet to reach that part of the story, but so far we’ve experienced him and his mercenaries use numerous gadgets and weapons to try to take Spider-Man down. Although these aren’t that dangerous and don’t vary much from other casual enemies we fight in the game.

Is Kraven the Hunter a villain in Spider-Man 2?

With Kraven’s goal being truly evil and selfish, he’s certainly a villain in Spider-Man 2. His goal is to hunt as many other villains and both of the protagonists in the game and has no consideration for innocent people caught up in his endeavour.

Kraven’s introduction in the game begins with a shot of him hunting down another mercenary. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While he started as a villain in the comics, history has seen different takes on Sergei, with him becoming something of an anti-hero in a few iterations of the story. Sony is even making a standalone movie about him, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson playing the character. But, with Insomniac taking a more classic approach to him in Spider-Man 2, Kraven the Hunter is one of the main villains of the game.

About the author