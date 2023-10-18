Where to buy the Adidas Spider-Man 2 sneakers

The Spider-Man franchise has been known for exciting collaborations with numerous fashion brands, and to celebrate the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Insomniac Games teamed up with Adidas with the launch of exclusive Spider-Man-inspired shoes.

The newest entry in the series is one of the most anticipated games of 2023. After successful games with Peter Parker and Miles Morales taking the mantle of protagonists in the past, fans couldn’t have been more excited to return to New York City and web-sling as our two favorite characters. On top of that, the game is set to feature iconic Spider-Man villains like The Lizard, Kraven the Hunter, and Venom.

With the hype going through the roof, it’s no surprise Insomniac Games partnered up with Adidas to bring exclusive pairs of shoes for the most hardcore fans. If you’re one of them and are looking for details on how to get them, search no more.

What are the Adidas Spider-Man 2 sneakers?

Adidas has released multiple new Spider-Man sneakers to commemorate the premiere of the game. The collection is made of a variety of apparel, like the Ultra 4D sneakers pictured below, and Ultraboost J sneakers, according to the official site.

On top of those, the adizero 12.0 football cleat gets a Spidey-themed twist, while sweatshirts and compression tights are also available.

Image via Adidas

These sneakers feature red and blue as their main colors, which often take over the main body of the shoe. The iconic Adidas stripes are also a pivotal aspect, this time being white, completing the palette of Spider-Man’s primary three colors.

Finally, there are lines of black ink coming up from the black sole, which is a nod to the legendary Spider-Man villain, Venom. In Spider-Man 2, Peter Parker comes in contact with the symbiote, which we expect to transform into Venom later on in the game by controlling one of the game’s characters as hosts.

How expensive are Spider-Man 2 Adidas sneakers?

At the time of writing the price of the Spidey-inspired shoes isn’t known yet. The collection will be made available on Oct. 20, the same day when Spider-Man 2 goes live. Therefore, we’re expecting the prize will be revealed on the same day as well, naturally.

How to buy Spider-Man 2 Adidas shoes?

Purchasing a pair for yourself couldn’t be easier. Once the collection goes live on Oct. 20, you need to visit the Adidas store. You can do so by visiting its app, online shop, or going to local stores or selected retailers.

We can’t promise you will be able to climb walls like Peter or Miles with these shoes on, but we certainly hope so. Image via Insomniac Games

We expect the crowd of people wanting to get a pair for themselves to be huge on the release day. Adidas did as well, so it created a chance for you to register for early access. You can do so by entering PlayStation’s dedicated site.

