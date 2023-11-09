Spider-Man beats Mario while achieving massive feat during sales war

Peter and Miles over Mario and Luigi this time around.

Sony has announced the massive feat achieved by Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, outlasting other new releases such as Super Mario Bros. Wonder in the ongoing sales war for new titles.

As seen on the official Twitter post by Insomniac Games, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has already sold over five million copies. This was just 11 days after the game was released exclusively for PS5.

Woo! We're incredibly honored to announce Marvel's #SpiderMan2PS5 has sold over 5 MILLION COPIES!



Thank you to our incredible community for supporting us and helping us reach this milestone! #BeGreaterTogether

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 received both critical and commercial success since its release. The latest iteration of Sony’s Peter Parker and Miles Morales’ web-slinging adventures garnered positive reviews from critics and fans worldwide. Review aggregator website Metacritic gave the game a score of 90 over 100, while selling over 2.5 million copies during its first 24 hours of release (including the pre-order sales for both the individual and bundled copies).

“Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is Insomniac Games’ third installment in the franchise for PlayStation,” Sony Interactive Entertainment Eric Senior Vice President for Global Marketing, Sales, and Business Operations Eric Lempel said. “Built from the ground up to take advantage of the unique features of PlayStation 5, the goal was to massively build off the action, storylines, and features from the first two games.”

The feat reached by Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has beaten the 4.3 million copies sold by Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which also had the same release window as the former. The latest financial report by Nintendo mentioned the sales achievement made by Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Still, the game was hailed by the company as its fastest- and biggest-selling Super Mario title in history, as well as receiving praise from several reviews.

“Jump into the unexpected with Mario,” the game’s official website reads. “Classic Mario gameplay is turned on its head with the addition of Wonder Flowers in the Super Mario Bros. Wonder game.”