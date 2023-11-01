Spider-Man 2 players have found what they think is a hint at Daredevil DLC

The thirst for more Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 content is unquenchable. Long after the credits have rolled on the main storyline, wallcrawling fans are scouring the city for clues of what’s to come—and there just may be some legitimacy towards what could be future DLC.

As seen in the video below by YouTuber Caboose, a seemingly innocuous building in the Upper West Side section of Manhattan looks like it may play home to some nefarious foes familiar to comic fans.

Inside the building, which has a massive, ominous red flag hanging just outside, there is some unique-looking paraphernalia. There’s a red logo surrounding a shield, a skull, swords, and lots of books.

Using photo mode, you can peek inside for a better look, but the speculation is already running rampant among players who are looking forward to potential DLC expansions and even Marvel’s Spider-Man 3.

Many are guessing that this could have something to do with The Hand, a red-clad evil organization of ninjas from the Marvel universe that has direct ties to Daredevil, another Manhattan-based hero.

A peek inside thanks to photo mode. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Recently, Insomniac Games creative director Bryan Intihar potentially hinted at a future involving Daredevil. Gamers previously spotted that Nelson and Murdock, the law firm run by Daredevil’s alter ego Matt Murdock and his friend Foggy Nelson, has been boarded up. When asked about it, Intihar was coy.

“That’s a good question,” Intihar said to IGN. “Stay tuned. Good find, though.”

It’s possible that this could have nothing to do with Daredevil at all, though. A villain from a side quest in the game named The Flame is still around and causing havoc. This could tease more content surrounding that enemy or any other Marvel universe ties, like Dr. Strange, the Red Room, or more.

Even Spidey is confused. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For now, though, Spider-Man 2 fans are chomping at the bit for more content and hoping to see Peter Parker and Miles Morales team up with Matt Murdock to take down a common enemy. One enemy that both heroes have run into many times is Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin, who was a central focus in the original game and is still omnipresent in the universe.

Stay tuned for further Spider-Man 2 content in the coming months.