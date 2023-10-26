Spider-Man 2 Oct. 26 update: Full patch notes listed

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 received its first post-launch update today, and while it’s light on content, there are some important tweaks and fixes included.

Many gamers who have already finished the epic superhero game are waiting for future updates that will add things like New Game Plus to the PlayStation 5-exclusive. But this patch is focused largely on fixing some ongoing problems in the open world wallcrawling adventure.

After now having been out in the wild for almost a week, players are chomping at the bit for more Spidey content, and rightfully so. The excellent single-player adventure is an instant PS5 classic, but with some bugs and errors to fix, this update starts the road after launch to see what’s coming next.

Read on below for the patch notes for Spider-Man 2’s Oct. 26 update on PS5.

Spider-Man 2 Oct. 26 patch notes for PS5

Take a peek. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The main fix in the update for Spider-Man 2 was correcting a blunder regarding displaying the wrong flag in-game. Miles Morales and his mother Rio are Puerto Rican, but the game displayed the similar-looking Cuban flag instead.

The error was caught shortly after launch by players, and Insomniac Games was apologetic in its quick response to fixing it, while also correcting some other pesky bugs in the game.

“Today’s patch corrects an error where the Cuban flag was incorrectly displayed instead of the Puerto Rican flag,” Insomniac Games said in the patch notes. “We understand that accurate representation matters, and greatly regret this error. We sincerely apologize and will do better in the future.”

Also on the list of fixes was a weird but funny bug that would change in-game models into a cube, causing a web-swinging cube to fly through the skies of Manhattan. Insomniac said this issue was due to “long play sessions,” but the fix is already in.

Another bug crushed in this update was “an issue where The Amazing 2 Suit’s Spider logo appeared too bright,” along with general “improved stability” for the game, which Dot Esports called “a definitive superhero gaming experience” in its review.

Now, the wait for Spider-Fans shifts gears to the promised New Game Plus update coming sometime after launch. Further fixes are expected and many players are hoping for quality-of-life changes like the addition of the ability to change the time of day, an option that existed in the first games in the series.

You can read the full patch notes for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s first post-launch patch on the Insomniac Games website.

