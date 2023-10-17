Spider-Man 2 has an unusual real-world collectible item available now

With the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 fast approaching, fans of Insomniac’s game series are preparing to indulge in the world of Spider-Man and avoid the main storyline to find all of the collectibles that the game has to offer.

While there are sure to be plenty of these collectibles to be found in the game, there is also a real-world one that fans are sure to want to get their hands on.

The collectible in question is a limited edition Wheaties box that features a picture of Peter Parker’s Spider-Man on one side and Miles Morales’s Spider-Man on the other. The random collaboration between Wheaties and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 isn’t exactly the first partnership that you might consider when thinking of cool video game collabs, but the Wheaties box is sure to be a fun collector’s item for die-hard fans.

The Breakfast of Champions x Marvel's Spider-Man 2 🥣🕸️



Web a historic, limited-edition Wheaties box: https://t.co/ZZb2uLArS0 pic.twitter.com/xGtOAh39ve — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 17, 2023

The collaboration has received a positive response so far, with fans commenting on the official post from PlayStation on X, such as @JayBari_ ,who said “I’ll buy this and not even eat it. This is cool to see. All jokes aside.” The news of the collaboration also made its way to Reddit, with jokes coming in thick and fast, such as from NickMasterabc who said “Miles, we’re cereal boxes now.” @savageone21 on Twitter/X was asking the real questions, though: “Will this cereal make me feel like Spider-Man?” Properly not savageone21, but at least we get a cool collectible out of it.

Despite the excitement, there are still those who are adamant that no matter how awesome the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 cereal box might be, they aren’t going to be persuaded to eat Wheaties.

If you head over to the Wheaties website, you will see a notice saying that the limited edition Spider-Man 2 Wheaties are dropping on Oct. 19 at 12:20pm CT, so make a note of the time and date as collectors are sure to want to get a hold of this real-life collectible as soon as they can.

It isn’t clear as to whether the cereal boxes are going to be available outside of the United States, but if you do live outside of America and are desperate to get one, then there is likely a chance that they will be resold by buyers upon release. Be prepared to pay an extortionate amount for a cereal box though. Maybe just play the game and go for the in-game collectibles instead.

About the author