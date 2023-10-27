Spider-Man 2 creative director sparks hope for future Daredevil crossover

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is full of fun team-ups, including Peter and Miles, but a classic one from the comics may be coming soon, according to Insomniac Games’ creative director Bryan Intihar.

Eagle-eyed Spidey fans spotted that the office of Nelson and Murdock, the day job for Matt Murdock’s Daredevil, received a big change in the PlayStation 5 sequel. The sign for the law office has been removed and a new one on the door is a big, pink eviction notice.

The sign is gone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This notice means the office is empty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

IGN asked Intihar about the Easter egg in an episode of its Beyond podcast, and Intihar was forced to address it. His answer was innocuous and simple, but that won’t stop Marvel gamers from talking and getting excited.

“That’s a good question,” Intihar said to IGN. “Stay tuned. Good find, though.”

And so, let the rampant speculation begin. Could Daredevil be coming to Spider-Man 3, if there even is one? Could a Daredevil game be in the works on its own? Or is Intihar simply having a little bit of fun?

As both heroes are based in Manhattan, Spider-Man and Daredevil have had many run-ins in their comic book history. Daredevil’s archnemesis Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, was introduced in the original game and is still around somewhere, so it’s possible he could reappear to open up a chance for Daredevil to make an appearance and partner up with Spidey to take him down.

It would definitely be quite awesome to see Spider-Man and Daredevil team up, and potentially even get a chance to play as the blind brawler whose superpowers include sonar-like hearing and a penchant for kicking ass.

Even if Daredevil doesn’t make his way to the Sony gamerverse, fans can look forward to Charlie Cox reprising his role as Murdock in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Daredevil: Born Again series, coming to Disney Plus.

