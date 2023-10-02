Spider-Man 2 community is content with the game’s relatively short runtime

Those will be the best hours of any Spider-Man fan.

With review copies for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 swinging out, we now have an idea of how long the game takes beat. One person on Twitter claimed that they did everything the game had to offer within 30 hours.

On Oct.1, Spider-Man fans on Reddit shared a tweet in which ChrisGaming95 shared a supposed screenshot of their Spider-Man 2 platinum trophy. They claim they finished the main story of the game within 15-18 hours, and it took them 30 hours to achieve Platinum on PS5 by completing all of the game’s achievements.

According to the thread’s comments, Chris took their time playing the game. This was not meant to be a speedrun with skipping cutscenes and ignoring the beautiful looks of New York. Just your average playthrough.

While 30 hours for Platinum doesn’t seem that much for a game we’ve been waiting five years for, the community is pretty happy with it. One player wrote: “I don’t have a problem with it, I felt the first game was pretty satisfying in terms of length.” The original Marvel’s Spider-Man took roughly 35 hours to achieve Platinum without any DLCs.

I can confidently say that the original game never felt short and I enjoyed every minute of it. Every side mission, crime, and activity fueled the fantasy of being the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. This is not something I can say about most open-world games these days that offer tons of playtime through tedious and repetitive tasks.

Fans are also assured that the experience will be as incredible as before despite the slightly shorter length: “I trust insomniac with everything, the game will feel amazing.”

Other players noted that the first game had to spend a decent chunk of playtime setting up Peter Parker and introducing Spider-Man as a character. In the sequel, we already know our heroes, so the story can focus on new villains, powers, and packed cinematic action from the get-go.

On top of that, we will likely receive several DLCs after the release of the game. While those haven’t been lengthy in the past, each came with story missions and an updated map of New York City with new things to do, so there’s a good chance we’ll come back to the game after a while.

About the author