New Spider-Man 2 trailer shows previously unconfirmed villain

Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2 is right around the corner, and we’re still getting surprises in the form of previously unannounced classic Spider-Man villains.

While certain elements of the launch trailer, like the Venom symbiote, Lizard, and Miles Morales’s involvement in the storyline, were already confirmed, Sandman is a new reveal to fans.

Sandman is one of the classic Spider-Man villains and one that fans might not be thoroughly on board with, given his depiction in recent Spider-Man media productions. He last appeared on the silver screen in Spider-Man 3 with Tobey Maguire, a movie completely panned by critics and fans alike. Somewhat ironically, that movie also featured the Venom symbiote.

Here’s hoping that the story for the sequel to Insomiac’s classic Spider-Man title is substantially better than the last time Sandman and the Venom symbiote were together. If the past games are anything to go by, it’s going to be a stellar, thrilling storyline with dozens of twists and turns. Insomiac’s Spider-Man was previously praised for its narrative but panned for unimaginative gameplay and lackluster open-world elements. Despite the pitfalls, it’s one of the most highly-rated games of all time, and the sequel is widely anticipated.

While there are a number of villains shown off in the trailer, it feels like the symbiote is going to be the main focus of the story. Insomniac has already released many aspects of the symbiote abilities that players will be able to use, and the marketing for the game is decidedly Venom-esque. However, like any Spider-Man game, there will be multiple villains to contend with, as well as a bevy of eventual DLC enemies and content to plow through. Should the devs do a good job, they will all tie in better to the larger picture than the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man Sandman and Venom.

