Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trophy list

Go for gold in Spider-Man 2.

a shot of spiderman's back in spider-man 2
Image via Insomniac Games

It’s almost time to swing into the complete Spider-Man 2 trophy list on PS5. With over 40 trophies to earn and plenty of daylight to burn, you can now marvel at Insomniac’s newest list of achievements.

Following the success of Spider-Man and Miles Morales, Spider-Man 2 is out on Oct.20 and comes with a meaty trophy list. If you’re into collecting PlayStation trophies, you might be pleased to know there’s a ton of variety in the streets of New York.

All Spider-Man 2 trophies on PS5 and how to get them

Symbiote suit in spider-man 2
Image via Insomniac Games

There are 42 trophies to wrap up in Spider-Man 2 on PS5—including the shiny Platinum trophy. There’s a healthy distribution of Bronze, Silver, and Gold trophies too, with many of them looking to be very easy to obtain.

Related
Spider-Man fans have picked their favorite PlayStation duos
When does the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 review embargo end?

Here’s a look at every trophy, along with its rarity and description.

TrophyRarityHow to get
DedicatedPlatinumCollect all Trophies
Another WayBronzeComplete “No Escape”
Fully LoadedBronzePurchase all of Spider-Man’s Suit Tech upgrades
Brooklyn PrideBronzeComplete “A Gift”
My CommunityBronzeComplete “Hard Bop”
I QuitBronzeComplete “This Isn’t You”
Funky Wireless ProtocolsBronzeSolve the mystery of the Spider Bots’ origin
StylishBronzeEquip a suit style
Slack LineBronzeStealth takedown 25 enemies in stealth from the Web Line
Hang TenBronzePerform 30 Air Tricks in a row without touching the ground
OverdriveBronzeAs Miles, use Reverse Flux to pull 6 or more enemies together simultaneously
Home Run!BronzeRound the bases at the Big Apple Ballers Stadium
Just Let GoBronzeAs Miles, find the science trophy Miles and Phin won together
You Know What To DoBronzeAs Peter, visit Aunt May’s grave
SoarBronzeUsing only your Web Wings, glide from the Financial District to Astoria (Wind Tunnels are okay!)
SplatBronzeAttempt and fail a trick before “landing” on the ground
A New AdventureBronzeHelp Howard
ResourcefulBronzeCollect a total of 10,000 Tech Parts
Co-SigningBronzeComplete all Tech Stashes
You’re Gonna Need HelpBronzeComplete “Surface Tension”
New York, New YorkBronzeComplete all Photo Ops
AntidoteBronzeDefeat a Symbiote that is under the effect of anti-Venom status
A New SuitBronzeAcquire the Black Suit
To the MaxSilverPurchase all gadget upgrades
Kitted OutSilverPurchase all available Suits
Behind the MasksSilverComplete “Grand Finale”
AmazingSilverReach max level
Data CollectorSilverComplete “Target Identified”
Crimson HourSilverComplete “It Was Meant for Me”
ExterminatorSilverComplete all Symbiote Nests
Grains of SandSilverPiece together broken memories
Leave Us AloneSilverComplete “Don’t Be Scared”
The Great HuntSilverComplete “Anything Can Be Broken
Seek and DestroySilverComplete all Hunter Bases
Frinedly Neighborhood Spider-ManSilverComplete all FNSM requests
MedicineSilverComplete “It Chose You”
SurgeSilverUse Symbiote Abilities 25 times during Symbiote Surge
FoundationalSilverComplete all EMF Experiments
EvolvedSilverDefeat 100 enemies with Evolved Venom abilities
Armed and DangerousSilverDefeat 100 enemies with Spider Arm abilities
SuperiorGold100% complete all districts
Heal the WorldGoldFinish the main story

As with trophy lists in recent Spider-Man entries, don’t expect Spider-Man 2 to give you too much grief. Once again, it appears to be a case of playing and completing all the game offers across its reasonable runtime.

Ensure you’re mopping up FNSM requests and completing any Hunter Bases you come across. There is no difficulty-related trophy, so just grind, enjoy, and web-sling your way around the city on PS4 or PS5!

About the author
Andrew Highton

Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.

More Stories by Andrew Highton