Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trophy list

It’s almost time to swing into the complete Spider-Man 2 trophy list on PS5. With over 40 trophies to earn and plenty of daylight to burn, you can now marvel at Insomniac’s newest list of achievements.
Following the success of Spider-Man and Miles Morales, Spider-Man 2 is out on Oct.20 and comes with a meaty trophy list. If you’re into collecting PlayStation trophies, you might be pleased to know there’s a ton of variety in the streets of New York.
All Spider-Man 2 trophies on PS5 and how to get them
There are 42 trophies to wrap up in Spider-Man 2 on PS5—including the shiny Platinum trophy. There’s a healthy distribution of Bronze, Silver, and Gold trophies too, with many of them looking to be very easy to obtain.
Here’s a look at every trophy, along with its rarity and description.
|Trophy
|Rarity
|How to get
|Dedicated
|Platinum
|Collect all Trophies
|Another Way
|Bronze
|Complete “No Escape”
|Fully Loaded
|Bronze
|Purchase all of Spider-Man’s Suit Tech upgrades
|Brooklyn Pride
|Bronze
|Complete “A Gift”
|My Community
|Bronze
|Complete “Hard Bop”
|I Quit
|Bronze
|Complete “This Isn’t You”
|Funky Wireless Protocols
|Bronze
|Solve the mystery of the Spider Bots’ origin
|Stylish
|Bronze
|Equip a suit style
|Slack Line
|Bronze
|Stealth takedown 25 enemies in stealth from the Web Line
|Hang Ten
|Bronze
|Perform 30 Air Tricks in a row without touching the ground
|Overdrive
|Bronze
|As Miles, use Reverse Flux to pull 6 or more enemies together simultaneously
|Home Run!
|Bronze
|Round the bases at the Big Apple Ballers Stadium
|Just Let Go
|Bronze
|As Miles, find the science trophy Miles and Phin won together
|You Know What To Do
|Bronze
|As Peter, visit Aunt May’s grave
|Soar
|Bronze
|Using only your Web Wings, glide from the Financial District to Astoria (Wind Tunnels are okay!)
|Splat
|Bronze
|Attempt and fail a trick before “landing” on the ground
|A New Adventure
|Bronze
|Help Howard
|Resourceful
|Bronze
|Collect a total of 10,000 Tech Parts
|Co-Signing
|Bronze
|Complete all Tech Stashes
|You’re Gonna Need Help
|Bronze
|Complete “Surface Tension”
|New York, New York
|Bronze
|Complete all Photo Ops
|Antidote
|Bronze
|Defeat a Symbiote that is under the effect of anti-Venom status
|A New Suit
|Bronze
|Acquire the Black Suit
|To the Max
|Silver
|Purchase all gadget upgrades
|Kitted Out
|Silver
|Purchase all available Suits
|Behind the Masks
|Silver
|Complete “Grand Finale”
|Amazing
|Silver
|Reach max level
|Data Collector
|Silver
|Complete “Target Identified”
|Crimson Hour
|Silver
|Complete “It Was Meant for Me”
|Exterminator
|Silver
|Complete all Symbiote Nests
|Grains of Sand
|Silver
|Piece together broken memories
|Leave Us Alone
|Silver
|Complete “Don’t Be Scared”
|The Great Hunt
|Silver
|Complete “Anything Can Be Broken
|Seek and Destroy
|Silver
|Complete all Hunter Bases
|Frinedly Neighborhood Spider-Man
|Silver
|Complete all FNSM requests
|Medicine
|Silver
|Complete “It Chose You”
|Surge
|Silver
|Use Symbiote Abilities 25 times during Symbiote Surge
|Foundational
|Silver
|Complete all EMF Experiments
|Evolved
|Silver
|Defeat 100 enemies with Evolved Venom abilities
|Armed and Dangerous
|Silver
|Defeat 100 enemies with Spider Arm abilities
|Superior
|Gold
|100% complete all districts
|Heal the World
|Gold
|Finish the main story
As with trophy lists in recent Spider-Man entries, don’t expect Spider-Man 2 to give you too much grief. Once again, it appears to be a case of playing and completing all the game offers across its reasonable runtime.
Ensure you’re mopping up FNSM requests and completing any Hunter Bases you come across. There is no difficulty-related trophy, so just grind, enjoy, and web-sling your way around the city on PS4 or PS5!