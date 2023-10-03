Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trophy list

It’s almost time to swing into the complete Spider-Man 2 trophy list on PS5. With over 40 trophies to earn and plenty of daylight to burn, you can now marvel at Insomniac’s newest list of achievements.

Following the success of Spider-Man and Miles Morales, Spider-Man 2 is out on Oct.20 and comes with a meaty trophy list. If you’re into collecting PlayStation trophies, you might be pleased to know there’s a ton of variety in the streets of New York.

All Spider-Man 2 trophies on PS5 and how to get them

Image via Insomniac Games

There are 42 trophies to wrap up in Spider-Man 2 on PS5—including the shiny Platinum trophy. There’s a healthy distribution of Bronze, Silver, and Gold trophies too, with many of them looking to be very easy to obtain.

Here’s a look at every trophy, along with its rarity and description.

Trophy Rarity How to get Dedicated Platinum Collect all Trophies Another Way Bronze Complete “No Escape” Fully Loaded Bronze Purchase all of Spider-Man’s Suit Tech upgrades Brooklyn Pride Bronze Complete “A Gift” My Community Bronze Complete “Hard Bop” I Quit Bronze Complete “This Isn’t You” Funky Wireless Protocols Bronze Solve the mystery of the Spider Bots’ origin Stylish Bronze Equip a suit style Slack Line Bronze Stealth takedown 25 enemies in stealth from the Web Line Hang Ten Bronze Perform 30 Air Tricks in a row without touching the ground Overdrive Bronze As Miles, use Reverse Flux to pull 6 or more enemies together simultaneously Home Run! Bronze Round the bases at the Big Apple Ballers Stadium Just Let Go Bronze As Miles, find the science trophy Miles and Phin won together You Know What To Do Bronze As Peter, visit Aunt May’s grave Soar Bronze Using only your Web Wings, glide from the Financial District to Astoria (Wind Tunnels are okay!) Splat Bronze Attempt and fail a trick before “landing” on the ground A New Adventure Bronze Help Howard Resourceful Bronze Collect a total of 10,000 Tech Parts Co-Signing Bronze Complete all Tech Stashes You’re Gonna Need Help Bronze Complete “Surface Tension” New York, New York Bronze Complete all Photo Ops Antidote Bronze Defeat a Symbiote that is under the effect of anti-Venom status A New Suit Bronze Acquire the Black Suit To the Max Silver Purchase all gadget upgrades Kitted Out Silver Purchase all available Suits Behind the Masks Silver Complete “Grand Finale” Amazing Silver Reach max level Data Collector Silver Complete “Target Identified” Crimson Hour Silver Complete “It Was Meant for Me” Exterminator Silver Complete all Symbiote Nests Grains of Sand Silver Piece together broken memories Leave Us Alone Silver Complete “Don’t Be Scared” The Great Hunt Silver Complete “Anything Can Be Broken Seek and Destroy Silver Complete all Hunter Bases Frinedly Neighborhood Spider-Man Silver Complete all FNSM requests Medicine Silver Complete “It Chose You” Surge Silver Use Symbiote Abilities 25 times during Symbiote Surge Foundational Silver Complete all EMF Experiments Evolved Silver Defeat 100 enemies with Evolved Venom abilities Armed and Dangerous Silver Defeat 100 enemies with Spider Arm abilities Superior Gold 100% complete all districts Heal the World Gold Finish the main story

As with trophy lists in recent Spider-Man entries, don’t expect Spider-Man 2 to give you too much grief. Once again, it appears to be a case of playing and completing all the game offers across its reasonable runtime.

Ensure you’re mopping up FNSM requests and completing any Hunter Bases you come across. There is no difficulty-related trophy, so just grind, enjoy, and web-sling your way around the city on PS4 or PS5!

