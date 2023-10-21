Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 players report faulty discs with installations failing at 36%

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 just launched with both physical and digital editions available for the PlayStation 5, and unfortunately, some players who bought physical copies simply can’t install the game.

In a post to Reddit dated Oct. 20, a user lamented that they were unable to install Spider-Man 2 from disc due to an installation error. According to the user, the game starts installing normally but keeps getting stuck at 36%.

Oddly, many other commenters chimed in citing similar issues with their physical copies, and lots claimed their installation also gets stuck at 36%.

This issue was reported by players who bought physical copies of Spider-Man 2 in different countries and from different retailers, confirming the issue isn’t tied to a retailer or region, especially as other players from the same regions were able to install the game with no issues.

According to the comments on the post, several retailers have acknowledged the issue and have received “dozens of complaints.” One retailer allegedly reached out to Sony, who informed them that they’re aware of the issue and that “a patch for it should be released either today or this weekend.”

That said, just how a patch could fix an issue with the physical version is unclear, and Sony has yet to make a public statement despite the problem affecting so many players worldwide. Understandably, fans around the world are disappointed that they won’t get to play Spider-Man 2 straight away and may need to seek a refund for their purchase.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launched on Oct. 20. The game received great critical acclaim and has a current Metacritic score of 91. Sony has yet to publicly acknowledge or comment on the installation errors occurring with physical copies of Spider-Man 2, so players will have to wait to see if or when it will be resolved.

