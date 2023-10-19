It simply doesn’t get better than PC gaming when it comes to playing the best titles, except for when it comes to platform exclusives, like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PS5.

Spider-Man 2 is currently only available on the PS5, but that doesn’t mean it will stay that way forever. PC gamers everywhere are likely frothing at the mouth when watching trailers and gameplay of the wallcrawler’s newest antics, but they may have to be a bit patient this time around.

Insomniac Games’ epic open-world superhero game is gorgeous on the PS5, but just imagine how incredible it could look on high-end PCs with some graphical tweaks, support for a variety of GPUs, and eventually, additions from the modding community.

Here’s everything we know about Spider-Man 2 coming to PC platforms like Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 coming to PC?

Yelling won’t make it come any sooner. Image via Insomniac Games

While nothing is official yet, the answer for whether Spider-Man 2 is coming to PC is most likely yes.

In the past few years, several PlayStation 5 exclusives have made their way to PC in the years following their initial release. It’s a great way for Sony to expand its audience and also refresh some sales after PS5 players have all experienced a title.

PS5 exclusive games like God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, The Last of Us, and Returnal have all ended up on the PC platform, so it stands to reason that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will follow suit.

All signs point to Spider-Man 2 coming to PC in a couple of years after its October 2023 release on PS5. That means it could be coming in 2024 or 2025, or any time after.

It’s anyone’s guess when Spider-Man 2 will come to PC, and it’s always possible that it could end up staying on PlayStation altogether until an official announcement is made. But given Sony’s recent track record, there’s all the reason to hope for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to come to Steam and the Epic Games Store.

PC gamers, the choice is up to you if you can wait out the process or not. If your spidey senses are tingling at the chance to play the stellar superhero game, then it may be worth picking up a PS5 to try out in the meantime if you don’t already have one.

