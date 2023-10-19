Everyone’s favorite web-slinger is back, but for many gamers who aren’t part of team PlayStation the arrival of Spider-Man 2 has probably you left thinking, when can I get a turn?

We all want to be Spider-Man, swinging around New York City fighting bad guys, and given the success Sony’s ventures into the Marvel property have had in the past it’s natural that PC gamers want to stay up to date. However, given its predecessor wasn’t available for PC at launch you might be wondering if that’s the case again here.

Now you’ve had ample time to finish Spider-Man and Miles Morales on PC, here is what you need to know about the sequel and when you can get in on the action.

Is Spider-Man 2 coming to PC?t

Right now there is no news or date for when or if Spider-Man 2 will be coming to PC. It is simply a PlayStation 5 exclusive, at least for the time being.

This shouldn’t really surprise anyone given it’s the same release format the original Spider-Man PS4 game and its sequel Spider-Man: Miles Morales received. It took four years for Sony to bring Marvel’s Spider-Man to PC, and while we don’t expect it to be that long for the sequel, it won’t be anytime soon.

Since this former PS5 exclusive landed on PC in August 2022 there have been several other franchises Sony has formerly kept within their PlayStation stable to make the jump to PC, so naturally we can say, yes, Spider-Man 2 will launch on PC sometime in the future.

While we can’t tell you exactly when, this article will be updated to reflect that information when it is shared by Sony, so feel free to check back and see what new announcements have been made in the coming months.

About the author