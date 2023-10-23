Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 boasts an incredible to-do list with missions and side activities, and those hunting for the Platinum trophy on PlayStation 5 also need to unlock the Hang Ten trophy”.

The Hang Ten trophy in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 requires players to complete 30 aerial tricks without hitting the ground, though its description still leaves plenty of unanswered questions.

Fear not though, as we’re here to assist with our guide on how to unlock the Hang Ten trophy easily.

How to unlock the Hang Ten trophy in Spider-Man 2

Find a tall building to start. Image via Insomniac Games

To earn the Hang Ten trophy you’ll need to master your acrobatics to perform 30 tricks in a row without touching the ground—but there are also a couple of other important things to note.

As well as not touching the ground, you can also not touch the top of a building or any other object, like a lamppost or an advertising sign, as this will also reset the trophy and require you to start again.

However, you can swing from your webs throughout, so you just need to find the perfect area that provides plenty of room for your tricks, as well as having plenty of buildings to latch onto.

The Hang Ten trophy was one of the last I needed to complete Platinum on the game, having failed several times previously before I finally found the right spot.

I recommend heading to Midtown and finding a street that has several tall buildings to swing between, then start swinging and performing a few aerial tricks at a time, before then swinging again.

The best method I found was to continue with that approach until my line of tall buildings on either side ended, so I turned around mid-swing and went back the opposite way. It took me around two-and-a-half lengths of this method to unlock the Hang Ten trophy.

