How to unlock the EMF Suit in Spider-Man 2

Unlocking the EMF Suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 can be confusing if you don’t know what you’re looking for, especially because it’s one that takes arguably the most time to get.

The EMF Experiment side quest reward is a special suit, and rightfully so. Harry Osborn honoring the memory of his late mother and Peter Parker’s late Aunt May is one of the most special themes in the game. But there’s work to be done.

With over 70 suits to choose from, unlock, and craft color variants for, a large chunk of the game is spent on fashion. And with Spidey’s long history of different suits and looks, that’s not a bad thing at all.

Here’s how to unlock the EMF Experiments suit in Spider-Man 2.

How can I unlock the EMF Suit in Spider-Man 2?

The EMF suit, or Life Story Suit, is unlocked after completing all EMF Experiment side missions in the game. The suit comes from the Life Story comic book arc when Peter and Miles team up to fight Venom in space. This is the spacesuit Peter wore.

The key thing to know here is that the final EMF Experiment does not unlock until the main story is completed. Once the credits roll and you gain control of Peter once again, Mary Jane will eventually call Peter and the final EMF Experiment can be found.

Once you’ve completed the final EMF Experiment, the Life Story suit will unlock. Like many others, it has four color options to craft. We prefer the second, black and white suit option, but the choice is yours.

EMF suit not unlocking in Spider-Man 2

While some players don’t realize the final Experiment isn’t unlocked until the story is completed, many others have reported issues with finishing all missions but the suit is still not unlocking.

This seems to be a bug, but several have said the issue fixed itself after swinging around the city, completing some random crimes, or just restarting the game and reloading again.

You also might have yet to uncover all areas of the city. If your map of New York City is blacked out in certain areas, head there and swing around and you may see new icons pop up.

Double-check and make sure you’ve finished every EMF Experiment by selecting the Missions tab and scrolling down to EMF Experiments. The final one can be found in Astoria once you’ve finished the main story.

