How to skip puzzles in Spider-Man 2

If you're not keen on puzzles, this option is for you.

It’s hard to get bored in Spider-Man 2. With its web-slinging action, exciting main story, and numerous side quests, players have tons of activities to dive into. But among these activities are one of the most annoying parts of the game: Puzzles.

Like the first two entries in Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man franchise, Spider-Man 2 is full of puzzles you need to solve. They appear in both the main storyline and the side errands you’ll need to complete if you want to grab the platinum trophy.

Getting through all the puzzles can be time-consuming and frustrating, but, luckily, there is an option to make them much easier.

How to disable puzzles in Spider-Man 2?

If you want to get straight into Spider-Man 2’s action-packed gameplay and don’t want to waste time solving puzzles, the developer has included the ideal accessibility option for you. It doesn’t disable puzzles in Spider-Man 2 entirely, but vastly simplifies most to the point that they’re far less complex and take less time to solve.

To do so, pause the game and enter the Settings, select Gameplay Settings, then scroll down to the Challenge Level Modifiers section. In the middle of the list, you should find an option to “Simplify Puzzles,” which, as the name suggests, will reduce the complexity of some (but not all) puzzles.

Can you disable all the puzzles in Spider-Man 2?

With dozens of different errands to complete in Spider-Man 2, it’s no surprise the developers included puzzles to diversify the gameplay.

Some puzzles are pivotal to the plot, especially in the main story missions, so you can’t disable every puzzle in Spider-Man 2. That said, selecting “Simplify Puzzles” will simplify most of them, which is good enough for us.

