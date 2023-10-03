Pre-loading a video game has to be one of modern technology’s greatest achievements. Why go to a midnight release and stand out in the cold with annoying people when you can begin to play amazing games like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 the minute they are available? It’s truly revolutionized how we enjoy games ASAP.

Nobody has time for installations right when it’s game time, either. You can pre-load titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 days in advance so when the game unlocks, you can hop in and begin enjoying it immediately.

Here’s how and when you can pre-load Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PS5.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 pre-load date and time

Miles has powered up for the release. Image via PlayStation

PlayStation 5 players who have pre-ordered Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 can pre-load the game starting on Oct. 13 at midnight local time. What’s even better is if you have auto-downloads enabled in the console’s settings, the game will pre-load automatically without you having to do any extra steps.

This gives players a full week to pre-load the game, so long as they have pre-ordered it digitally. This can be done by purchasing the game on the PlayStation Store ahead of time and saves a lot of time when the game becomes ready to play on launch day, Oct. 20.

How to pre-load Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Peter’s symbiote abilities will greatly affect gameplay. Image via PlayStation

Pre-loading Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is a task that doesn’t require Peter Parker’s extensive scientific knowledge, but there are a few steps that must first be taken.

First, you must digitally pre-order Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 from the PlayStation Store (it’s only available on PS5 this time, sorry PS4 gamers). Any edition of the game will do, as there is no early access period.

Next, navigate to your Game Library on your PS5’s home screen. It’s found all the way to the right and has an icon that looks like a controller in front of six white squares.

on your PS5’s home screen. It’s found all the way to the right and has an icon that looks like a controller in front of six white squares. Navigate to the “Your Collection” tab. You should see Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 there if you recently pre-ordered it. If not, use the “Sort and Filter” button (it looks like a down arrow with three horizontal lines) to sort by “Purchase Date (New – Old)” and your most recent purchases can be found here.

You should see Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 there if you recently pre-ordered it. If not, use the “Sort and Filter” button (it looks like a down arrow with three horizontal lines) to sort by “Purchase Date (New – Old)” and your most recent purchases can be found here. Select Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Once the pre-load becomes available on Oct. 13, you can download the game. Until then, you will see a countdown and expected download date.

And that’s all there is to it. Make sure to preload the game so you can jump into Marvel’s Manhattan as soon as the game becomes accessible for Spidey fans around the world.

Soon enough, you’ll be able to do whatever a spider can with two different Spider-Men while harnessing the power of the PS5.

About the author