How to dodge in Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man is known for his superhuman agility, if not for his toughness, so dodging is an important skill to learn in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Not only can you dodge attacks, you can also Perfect Dodge them, which automatically launches a web attack.

So, here’s a guide on how to dodge and Perfect Dodge in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, including some useful tips on timing and how to incorporate dodging into your overall combat strategy.

How to dodge in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Press Circle to dodge now, obviously. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You learn to dodge almost as soon as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 starts, when you’re swinging towards Sandman, and he’s hurling flaming buses at you.

You’re prompted to press Circle, and time will conveniently slow down, so you have plenty of time to notice the prompt and hit the button. During cinematic encounters, such as those against Sandman in his giant form, dodging works in this QTE-ish kind of way. You’re usually prompted to press Circle at the right time, and it’s generally best to follow the prompts. Even if you see a hazard flying towards you, don’t press Circle until prompted. If you dodge too early, you’re likely to get hit.

No button prompt here, but this is still a good time to dodge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In regular battles, such as those against Sandman’s minions or the various gangs of street thugs who take advantage of the emergency situation, dodging works in much the same way, only the prompts are less explicit.

Instead of seeing a pop-up telling you to hit Circle, you’ll know when it’s a good time to dodge (or parry) when your Spider-Sense tingles around your head. And during regular fights, it’s sometimes a good idea to dodge even when not prompted, as it’s a quick way to move around and avoid getting surrounded.

How to perfect dodge in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

It looks more perfect in motion, I swear. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you tap Circle when your Spider-Sense is white, you perform a regular dodge, rolling out of the way and avoiding taking any damage. But if you tap Circle when your Spider-Sense is red, you perform a Perfect Dodge. The advantage of a Perfect Dodge is that it automatically triggers a quick web shot at the attacking enemy, which does a bit of damage and staggers the enemy for a few seconds.

As with parrying, I found my reflexes were too slow to tap dodge as soon as I see red, and if you’re the same, I suggest doing what I do. When your white Spider-Sense appears, pause for a heartbeat (like, about half a second), then tap dodge. If you paused for just the right amount of time, your Spider-Sense will turn red just as you hit the button, and you’ll Perfect Dodge.

About the author