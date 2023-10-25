How to do the Rubik’s Cube air trick in Spider-Man 2

One underrated feature that has returned in Spider-Man 2 from the original game is the ability to perform tricks while diving or slinging through the air. There are a plethora of tricks you can perform, but a confusing one is the Rubik’s Cube trick.

If you’re unaware, a Rubik’s Cube is a puzzle that has different colored squares on it. In Spider-Man 2, you can press a specific set of buttons will cause your hero to start solving a Rubik’s Cube in mid-air.

This has become one of the more popular tricks within the community, but some players are having difficulty actually pulling it off. If you fall into this crowd, fear not, as I’m going to show you exactly how to do the Rubik’s Cube trick in Spider-Man 2.

Performing the Rubik’s Cube air trick in Spider-Man 2

This shouldn’t take long to solve. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While it might seem like the Rubik’s Cube trick is difficult to pull off, it becomes trivial once you know what button combination to press. I have laid out the steps you need to follow to perform the trick below:

Make sure you’re playing as Peter Parker , as Miles Morales cannot perform the Rubik’s Cube trick. You can swap to Peter by swiping left on the touchpad and holding Square.

, as Miles Morales cannot perform the Rubik’s Cube trick. You can swap to Peter by swiping left on the touchpad and holding Square. Climb up to a tall building that you can easily dive off of. I recommend the Avengers Tower, the Empire State Building, or the tall glass building in the Financial District (southwest part of the map)

that you can easily dive off of. I recommend the Avengers Tower, the Empire State Building, or the tall glass building in the Financial District (southwest part of the map) Once you’re on top of a tall building, hold R2 + X at the same time and then let go after a few seconds to launch yourself into the air.

at the same time and then let go after a few seconds to launch yourself into the air. After you peak in the air, hold L3 to dive . You can stop holding it once Peter has initiated a dive.

. You can stop holding it once Peter has initiated a dive. While diving, hold Square and pull down on the left trigger .

. Keep holding those actions, and Peter should start to solve a Rubik’s Cube while hurtling to the ground.

As a note, you don’t have to jump off of a tall building to perform the Rubik’s Cube trick or any other trick for that matter. You can pull them off in between web-slinging or after you come out of the Web Wings. However, jumping from a tall building makes it so you can see more of the trick and earn more XP, as you gain additional XP the longer a trick goes.

