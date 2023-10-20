The open world of Marvel’s New York has never looked better in Spider-Man 2, and both Spider-Men swing their way through the city with their own style—including some sweet air tricks.

In 2018, Marvel’s Spider-Man featured Peter, and 202’s Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales featured the titular character in the lead. But this time around, they’re both donning the suit and fighting crime and villainy in the city in Insomniac Games’ latest offering.

Peter and Miles can both do air tricks in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and it’s an easy way to farm XP while swinging from mission to mission, stopping crimes in progress, or just enjoying the sights and sounds of the city.

Here’s everything to know about air tricks in Spider-Man 2.

How to perform air tricks in Spider-Man 2

These guys can do it all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s how to do air tricks in Spider-Man 2:

While floating during web-swinging, hold down the Square button .

. Tilt the left analog stick up, down, left, or right. Up is a Front Pike , Down is an Inverse Flip , Right is a Curly Fry , Left is an Indy Grab .

up, down, left, or right.

Air tricks, to no one’s surprise, must be done in the air while web-swinging or gliding. All air tricks are done by using a distinct button combination of the Square button and the pushing the left analog stick in a direction.

You can combine tricks or extend them by holding the analog stick in the desired direction for a long time. These tricks include a double Indy Grab, Triple Curly Fry, and so on. Try experimenting with different combinations to see how much XP you can get.

Each trick rewards one XP, and combining or extending them successively will additionally add one XP per trick. It’s a simple process, but one that can be very rewarding if you’re dedicated to it.

It’s something to do while web-swinging aimlessly, or during an important mission, or just for fun. And it’s an awesome way to generate some XP so you can unlock new abilities, gadgets, and more throughout the story.

So get out there, wallcrawlers and webslingers, and show the people of Marvel’s New York how much style and swag you have.

