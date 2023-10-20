Spider-Man 2 is finally here and for those who’ve gotten in early, you have pre-order bonuses waiting for you. With the multiple editions of Spider-Man 2, you’ll be able to get a variety of different suits and extras tailored for your web-swinging adventure.

With each suit, you’ll be able to change what colors you sport, giving you a lot more customization. I typically choose the ugliest colors because it’s my game and I do what I want.

Without further ado, let’s get into your pre-order bonuses.

What do you get in your Spider-Man 2 pre-order?

Since you’ve started your Spider-Man 2 endeavor, you’ll be able to don the various new suits the pre-order bonus has to offer. But what exactly will you get for being one of the first to purchase Insomniac’s newest title?

Well, if you’re purchasing different editions, it can vary. But, if you’re going to pre-order the barebones edition, you’ll be able to get:

Two new suits for both Peter and Miles

Web Grabber Gaget

Three Skill Points

What bonuses are in the Digital Deluxe Edition of Spider-Man 2?

Here’s what’s in-store in the Digital Deluxe version of Spider-Man 2:

Spider-Man Attire

Tactical Suit

Aurania Suit

25th Century Suit

Stone Monkey Suit

Apunkalyptic Suit

Agimat Suit

Red Spectre Suit

Encoded Suit

Biomechanical Suit

Tokusatsu Suit

Miscellaneous bonuses

Two Skill Points

Additional Photo Mode Items

How to claim your Spider-Man 2 pre-order bonuses

Your pre-order bonuses for Spider-Man 2 will mostly be available from the get-go. Within the first hour, you’ll be prompted to change your clothes after you fight Sandman.

This is where you’ll be able to change your attire for the first time. But, once you’ve changed, you won’t be able to change again until you unlock the ability to change suits as you’re wandering around New York. If you’re playing at an average speed, this should take about an hour to unlock.

All you have to do is click your Touch Pad, then click R1 to get to Suits. From there you’ll be able to change your suits for Peter and Miles, with all your new suits and pre-order bonus content in the selection below.

As for your skill points, you will be able to unlock parts of your skill tree for both Peter and Miles once you’ve gone through the feature in the Spider-Man 2 tutorial.

