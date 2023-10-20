Does Spider-Man 2 have a selfie photo mode?

Luckily for everyone, Spider-Man 2 will have a photo mode for you to take pictures as Spidey once again. But will it have a selfie mode?

Those who loved playing Marvel’s Spider-Man on PlayStation 4 know how much fun it was to take Spidey selfies. Getting incredibly cool-looking selfies from the tallest buildings or during a crazy moment in combat was a major highlight for many players.

There is a way to get those selfie shots for you to share with others online from when you’re swinging through New York City in style, and it doesn’t require a ton of effort.

Here is how you can take selfies in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 using the game’s photo mode.

Does Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 have a selfie mode?

While the first Spider-Man game and Spider-Man: Miles Morales had a selfie mode for players to use while taking snapshots in photo mode, Spider-Man 2 doesn’t have a dedicated selfie mode. At least, not like how you used to take selfies in the last game. There is no separate option to pick within the photo mode options.

But are you able to still get images that are selfies of Spider-Man in a given moment? Yes, you can still take selfies. But you’ll have to go through a few extra steps in order to do so.

Miles Morales swings into action. Image by Insomniac Games.

How to take selfies in Spider-Man 2

When you find a location you want to take a snapshot from, go into the game’s photo mode by hitting the Options button. Select the Photo Mode option, and you’ll be able to change the perspective of the camera using the Orbit option. Change your view with the camera until you get to the right position for how you want your selfie to look.

As long as you move the camera in front of Peter or Miles, you’ll be able to get a selfie. How you want it to look and what angle you want to go with is entirely up to you when using photo mode. When you’re ready to take the picture, hide the game’s UI and snap the picture. And there you go! One Spidey selfie for you and your friends.

Using photo mode to get a selfie. Image by Dot Esports

Getting the best selfies in Spider-Man 2

Simply getting a selfie is good for everyone, but getting a great selfie can take some extra effort. The photo mode in Spider-Man 2 has a number of options to tinker with. If you want to take your selfies to another level, you’ll want to explore the different effects and photo settings that are open to you.

The Lens options let you manipulate the exposure of the image and the camera’s field-of-view, which can give a completely unique look and feel for your selfies. There’s also an option turn off the visibility of heroes or villains in the frame, as well as any special effects that appear from the action.

There are also filters and overlays that you can add to a selfie to further enhance them. The Character Mode also gives you options for preset poses and facial expressions that you can have Peter or Miles use for a specific shot.

Having a good composition is key to getting a great screenshot in Spider-Man 2. But the same goes for selfies that you want to take while roaming the streets and rooftops of New York City. And luckily, there are plenty of ways and freedom for you to do so in-between fighting super villains.

