In Spider-Man 2, a whole host of new adventures and dangerous missions await our arachnid superhero duo. Peter and Miles have a lot of work ahead of them, with numerous tough enemies to defeat, so fighting sub-optimally won’t get you anywhere.

If you want to succeed in Spider-Man 2, you need to know which are the best skills to unlock for the two Spider-Men.

The best skills in Spider-Man 2, ranked

Best Peter Parker skills in Spider-Man 2

Peter’s top choices. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

7. Spider Rush

Spider Rush is a great move to start off Peter’s skill tree. It propels him forward and damages enemies along a straight path. If you push enemies against a wall or off the sides of buildings, you’ll knock them out instantly. This is just the beginning of what Spider Rush can do.

Investing another point into Tornado will cause Spider Rush to pull in enemies that were previously out of range during the flurry. This guarantees that even an attack that’s slightly off-target will still hit enemies and deal damage.

6. Spider Shock

Another useful ability is Spider Shock. While Miles has Chain Lightning, Peter’s Spider Shock has his mechanical spider legs shoot electrical web lines at his foes, leaving them vulnerable to attacks. Upgrade Spider Shock to have it hit more enemies.

While the regular Spider Shock blast is one of the few powerful ranged attacks in Spider-Man 2, improving it with the Overload upgrade makes it noticeably stronger, letting the ability focus more on increasing the number of times the electricity chains to multiple enemies. This makes it a perfect opening move in a fight when enemies are grouped together.

5. Symbiote Punch: Symbiote Slam

One of the most effective abilities that Peter naturally receives is the Symbiote Punch, a powerful attack that immediately grabs an enemy and knocks them back. This is especially useful when you are low on health and are being harassed by a final pesky enemy.

While the base ability in itself is amazing, you need to acquaint yourself with the Symbiote Slam upgrade, which allows you to send Brutes flying with a single punch. Most of these hulking enemies can be quite annoying, so getting rid of them in this fashion will be a godsend.

4. Symbiote Yank: Empowered

While all of the ability upgrade nodes in the skill trees are excellent, one stands out above the rest for Peter: Symbiote Yank. The Empowered version of this skill allows you to grab virtually all enemies on screen with a single cast. This transforms Symbiote Yank into one of the game’s most powerful abilities, capable of clearing entire arenas in a blink of an eye.

3. Surge: Ready to Glow

Anything that recharges energy for abilities is very beneficial in Spider-Man 2, including Surge: Ready to Glow. This ability refunds the cooldown of all your abilities as soon as your Symbiote Surge ends. It’s fantastic on its own, but when combined with Peter’s other Surge upgrades and Ultimate Assist from the Shared skill tree, it puts Peter a cut above the rest.

2. Symbiote Blast: Might

Area of effect attacks are among the most powerful abilities in Spider-Man 2. As Spider-Man is frequently outnumbered, it’s critical to have abilities that can deal with large groups of weaker enemies, which is precisely what the Symbiote Blast ability does.

The only drawback about the base skill is that it has a short range and won’t always knock out weaker enemies. This upgrade addresses that issue by increasing both the distance and damage, making it a very useful ability at any point in the game.

1. Surge: Alien Harmony

Surge Mode is the most powerful of Peter’s Symbiote abilities, and while in Surge Mode, he will dominate any fight, even against the game’s most powerful bosses. Of all the skills on this list that improve Surge’s effectiveness, Alien Harmony is the strongest.

This skill greatly increases how long Surge is active, taking previously mentioned skills and only making them stronger. With a longer Surge, players will be able to deal incredible amounts of damage to bosses and even trivialize some boss fights by using Surge at the right time.

Best Miles Morales skills in Spider-Man 2

The right moves for Spidey No. 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

5. Venom Dash

To start this skill tree, you must first acquire Venom Dash, which allows Miles to lash out at an enemy and knock them back with a burst of venom shock. A great early upgrade to this skill is Venom Double Dash, which allows you to perform a second Venom Dash simply by pressing the buttons again after the first move. A very obvious choice.

4. Venom Jump

With Venom Jump, being surrounded by enemies won’t be a problem anymore. Miles Morales can use this ability to leap into the air with a surge of Venom energy, pulling all enemies in the vicinity up with him. This move leaves your opponents open to air combos and also stuns them, so the foes you can’t hit right away will be occupied for a short time while you take down the others.

3. Venom Clouds

Although it takes a while to unlock, the Venom Clouds ability is almost too powerful to ignore. It is a passive ability that causes any Venom ability used by Miles to also emit a cloud around him. While in this cloud, Miles will not only heal and receive a buff to his ability recharge rate, but will also stun enemies in range.

2. Mega Venom Blast: Beacon of Might

Mega Venom Blast isn’t a new ability, but the Beacon of Might skill adds a blinding effect to it. When used, this helpful skill will empower the Venom Blast with a large radial flash of light that will blind all human enemies outside of the damaged area.

Even if enemies are outside the circle, they will be immobilized for a few seconds. This will give Miles enough time to fight back. That said, be sure to keep an eye on your Mega Venom Blast meter. If it’s empty, you won’t be able to use this skill any more.

1. Mega Venom Blast: Self-Care

This is Miles’ best ability, and arguably the best in the game. Once you have three Focus meters with your Mega Venom Blast charged, you can effectively have six Focus bars at once, as you can perform three Finishers in a row, then Mega Venom Blast, and then do three more. Because of this combo, endgame Miles almost feels overpowered, and it clearly makes him the better Spider-Man in combat.

Best shared skills in Spider-Man 2

And now the duo is ready to keep some evil butt. Image via Insomniac Games

6. Ultimate Assist

Ultimate Assist may seem uninteresting on paper, as all it does is let you regain your Ultimate faster. When combined with some of the abilities in Miles and Peter’s skill trees, however, this ability becomes incredibly powerful.

5. Combo Resupply

Gadgets are also essential to the protagonists’ arsenal, but they have limited uses and need to be refilled before they can be used again. This skill allows you to use a gadget for free after every four-hit combo, which happens often. Utilize this extra firepower to give yourself that much needed advantage during close battles.

4. KO Recharge

Abilities take a long time to recharge, but there are a few skills that can speed up the process. The best of these is KO Recharge, which restores some of your abilities for every enemy you knock out, finish off, or take down stealthily. There are other ability recharging skills you could spend resources in, but KO Recharge is the most reliable as you will always be knocking out enemies.

3. Parry Disarm

Parrying is a crucial defensive move in Spider-Man 2. To make it even more effective, you can unlock this skill and disarm your opponent when you successfully parry their attack. Parry Disarm is an easy unlock that you can get right from the start. It will make your enemies with melee weapons much more vulnerable.

2. Web Whip

It gets unnerving when your enemies have long-ranged weapons, since the Spider-Men prefer to fight in close quarters, especially considering you need to interrupt your attack combo to dodge attacks from afar. By unlocking this skill and hitting triangle and R1, you can grab that annoying gun and throw it back at the enemy to give them a taste of their own medicine.

1. Web Line Double Takedown

An incredible stealth tool for both Miles and Peter, the Web Line Double Takedown allows you to make your own perch anywhere, while also allowing you to take out two enemies at once as long as you’re on your line.

This not only solves two problems at once, but also allows you to take down enemies that would otherwise be difficult to defeat because they always travel in pairs. Get this upgrade as soon as possible to make some of the game’s more complex stealth encounters much easier.

