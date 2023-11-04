As a part of the Marvel universe, Spider-Man 2 has plenty of characters, locations, and references that fans of the popular films and comic books will recognize. Some are hidden, but those can also lead to some of the coolest moments around Spider-Man’s New York City.

Here are some of the best Easter Eggs in Spider-Man 2, from callbacks to popular Marvel films to clever ways to honor real people.

Best Spider-Man 2 Easter Eggs

Stan Lee cameos

The Stan Lee statue in Spider-Man 2. Image by Dot Esports

It wouldn’t be a modern piece of Marvel entertainment without a nod to one of the original creators of all the heroes fans know and love. Instead of playing a small cameo role as he does in plenty of Marvel films, Spider-Man: Miles Morales introduced a Stan Lee statue as a homage to the creator.

That Easter Egg returns in Spider-Man 2, right beside Mick’s Diner. The exact location is on the map below, just off to the left of Central Park.

Tribute to Wakanda and Black Panther

Miles doing the Wakanda Forever gesture in Spider-Man 2. | Image by Dot Esports

This Easter Egg builds on something that Insomniac already put into its Spider-Man games—the Wakandan Embassy in New York City. It’s in the Midtown district, only a block away from the water.

Now, when Miles goes to the embassy, you have the option to honor the fallen at the front door. This will allow Miles to perform the Wakanda Forever gesture, as a form of respect to the former actor of Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in August 2020.

A shot-for-shot recreation of the first Spider-Man appearance

With the multitude of Photo Ops you can do in Spider-Man 2 as a side job, one is an Easter Egg that mostly comic book readers will recognize. For the Photo Help mission, an upstart photographer needs assistance to get a perfect shot for the front page. When she reveals her inspiration, it’s Peter Parker’s first ever shot for the Daily Bugle.

As it turns out, this shot that Peter took is a perfect recreation of the first ever art of Spider-Man, from the Amazing Fantasy #15 comic book by Marvel.

Daredevil’s headquarters and law office

The former HQ of Nelson and Murdock in Spider-Man 2. Image by Dot Esports

Fans of the Daredevil comics or TV show remember his cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but fans of the game will remember his office location in Hell’s Kitchen from the first Spider-Man game.

That location is back in Spider-Man 2, but began with some minor changes, both referencing the cancellation of the show and the continued future of the characters in Marvel content. Their names were gone, but the plaque remained.

That was, until Patch 1.001.004 of the game, where the location was updated similarly to what it was in the original Spider-Man game. Now, the eviction notice is gone, the doors are shiny, and the sign is back to its Nelson and Murdock engraving.

The revamped sign at Nelson and Murdock in Spider-Man 2. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

That’s only scratching the surface of Easter Eggs in Spider-Man 2, especially if you count all the suits that reference other Spider-Man media. In the end, these are some of the best thanks to their respect for the source material, as well as the people who helped turn these characters into enjoyable media for the world to see.