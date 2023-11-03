Back in business? Spider-Man 2 update brings back Nelson and Murdock

The latest patch for Spider-Man 2, also known as Patch 1.001.004, is mainly known for its bug fixes, yet it’s also changed a subdued Daredevil Easter Egg into something more substantial. From a blank sign to one with the names of Nelson and Murdock, the duo is back.

Players were avid to see if Insomniac Games changed anything significant in New York City with the latest patch, and one small change has sparked a lot of discussion in a Nov. 1 Reddit thread. The original Spider-Man game in this franchise had the Nelson and Murdock sign in Hell’s Kitchen, but Spider-Man 2 had the location seem empty when the game released. The sign was clear of any marks, but this recent patch has returned that reference to its former glory.

For comparison, here is how the location looks both before and after Patch 1.001.004.

Nelson and Murdock’s HQ, pre-patch, in Spider-Man 2. | Screenshot by Dot Esports The Nelson and Murdock HQ, revamped, in Spider-Man 2. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

This, alongside some other references found in the postgame, has fans starting to think this might not be just a small fix the team forgot about before launching the game. Daredevil is another key member of the Marvel universe, and now it’s hinted the superhero will be working together with another local in Spider-Man.

Before the patch, this just seemed like an Easter Egg hinting at the change of time from the previous game in the franchise, and what has changed in the city since then. But now it’s starting to seem like there’s something deeper going on beyond a small fix.

Fans are still mixed on whether this is leading to something, but the response to the reinstatement of Nelson and Murdock is positive. Some are making jokes about Insomniac forgetting to update this location, but others think the removal of the eviction notice possibly confirms their theory about a potential Daredevil DLC. In a way, it makes sense that a law group known for helping people who can’t afford help in New York City might not be able to pay rent, but they’ve gotten their financial act together in this recent patch.

Whether this is a big-brain storytelling move that’ll pay off in the future, or just an accident the dev team wanted to fix, Daredevil has more of a presence in the world of Spider-Man 2 now than before the patch. This could be the first Easter Egg from Spider-Man 2 hinting toward the future of the franchise, and Daredevil would be a welcome hero for all the chaos consuming Spider-Man’s New York City.