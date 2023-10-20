All Peter Parker skills in Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 2 has officially launched and players can finally step back into the shoes of Peter Parker as they sling their way through New York City. As expected, Peter Parker has a plethora of new skills to unlock and use in Spider-Man 2 that drastically alter his gameplay.

There are three skill trees in Spider-Man 2: one for Peter, one for Miles Morales, and a shared tree that has skills for both heroes. This brings the total of every single skill in the game to over 50. But here, we’ll just be focusing on the skills you can unlock for Peter Parker.

Peter Parker skills in Spider-Man 2, explained

You can swap through all of the different skill trees by pressing the D-Pad and scrolling over to the “Skills” tab once you’ve reached level two in the game. To swap to Peter’s skill tree, press R2 until you see his face appear in the bottom-left corner.

Once you’re on Peter’s skill tree, you can see all 19 of his available skills. But the left side of the tree won’t be visible until you advance further in Spider-Man 2. The right side is fully available from the start of the game.

Take a look at the list below to see every single one of Peter Parker’s skills in Spider-Man 2:

Peter Parker’s early skill tree

Spider Whiplash : Press L1 + X to lift enemies up in the air. Works on Brute enemies.

: Press L1 + X to lift enemies up in the air. Works on Brute enemies. Spider Rush: Press L1 + Triangle to propel yourself forward, damaging enemies along your path.

Press L1 + Triangle to propel yourself forward, damaging enemies along your path. Spider Rush: Tornado: Spider Rush pulled enemies in towards Spider-Man from farther out.

Spider Rush pulled enemies in towards Spider-Man from farther out. Spider Shock: Press L1 + Circle to shock enemies with electrified web lines, leaving them vulnerable to attack.

Press L1 + Circle to shock enemies with electrified web lines, leaving them vulnerable to attack. Spider Rush: Express Webbing: Spider Rush webs up the first three targets it hits.

Spider Rush webs up the first three targets it hits. Spider Shock Overload: Spider Shock now sends out an overloaded power surge that chains to additional enemies.

Spider Shock now sends out an overloaded power surge that chains to additional enemies. Spider Barrage: Heavy Impact: The last hit in the Spider barrage flurry lets off a larger concussive area of effect, which can hit more targets.

The last hit in the Spider barrage flurry lets off a larger concussive area of effect, which can hit more targets. Spider Barrage: Brute Force: Spider Barrage recharges faster.

Spider Barrage recharges faster. Spider Whiplash: Electrifying: Spider Whiplash now sends out an electrified pulse that stuns enemies caught in the area of effect.

Peter Parker’s skill tree at the start of the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Peter Parker’s late-game skill tree

Symbiote Strike: Press L1 + Triangle to strike toward enemies, gathering them up and launching them into the air.

Press L1 + Triangle to strike toward enemies, gathering them up and launching them into the air. Symbiote Yank : Press L1 + X to grab multiple enemies and pull them towards you.

: Press L1 + X to grab multiple enemies and pull them towards you. Symbiote Stike: Extended : Extend the distance traveled and greatly increase the number of enemies that can be grabbed and launched into the air.

: Extend the distance traveled and greatly increase the number of enemies that can be grabbed and launched into the air. Surge: Don’t Resist : Surge meter gains are increased.

: Surge meter gains are increased. Surge: Ready To Glow : Abilities are fully recharged when a full Surge bar is used.

: Abilities are fully recharged when a full Surge bar is used. Symbiote Yank: Empowered : Ignore the limit on the number of enemies pulled in by Symbiote Yank.

: Ignore the limit on the number of enemies pulled in by Symbiote Yank. Symbiote Blast: Might : Symbiote Blast causes a bigger reaction and does more damage.

: Symbiote Blast causes a bigger reaction and does more damage. Symbiote Punch : Symbiote Slam : Symbiote Punch now sends Brutes flying back.

: : Symbiote Punch now sends Brutes flying back. Surge: Alien Harmony : Surge mode lasts significantly longer.

: Surge mode lasts significantly longer. Surge: Power Strike: Abilities recharge in half the time while in Surge mode.

And that’s all of Peter Parker’s available skills in Spider-Man 2. You have to wait a few hours before gaining access to the late-game skill tree, so just focus on the left side of the tree at the start of the game.

