All Marvel Universe locations in Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has an epic story that actually sits as part of a larger Marvel Universe. Within the wide area of New York City, you can visit some iconic locations many Marvel Comics fans will be very familiar with.

Here are the extra Marvel Universe locations you can go to in Spider-Man 2!

The Sanctum Sanctorum

The Sanctum Sanctorum in New York City. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Whenever you need magical assistance, it’s always a good idea to pay a visit to the Sorcerer Supreme. You can find the infamous Sanctum Sanctorum in New York City at 177A Bleecker Street. To visit the Sanctum, you can get there by going to Greenwich and swinging towards the southeastern side of the map.

The building will have a stained-glass window with the symbol of the Sorcerer Supreme on it. Marvel fans know that this is the home of Doctor Strange, the master of the mystic arts. One of the missions in Spider-Man 2 takes you here and involves someone stealing a magical artifact from the home of Doctor Strange. It culminates in a nice message sent to you from an associate of the Sorcerer Supreme.

The Wakandan Embassy

The Wakanda Embassy. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Those who are familiar with the hero Black Panther know all about Wakanda. While the kingdom of Wakanda is located in Africa, there is an embassy located in New York City. You can go visit the embassy and notice the many Wakanda flags on display.

The embassy is in the Midtown district of the city. If you’re playing as Miles Morales, you’ll get an extra Easter egg there that sees you do the Wakandan salute. You won’t get this extra Easter egg if you visit the embassy as Peter Parker, as the prompt won’t appear.

The Baxter Building

The Baxter Building. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Fantastic Four are the first family of Marvel Comics, a family of four heroes with different powers. They also happen to have a headquarters based in New York City, where the team goes to rest in-between saving the world and fighting Doctor Doom. It’s also where Reed Richards, also known as Mr. Fantastic, does many of his experiments.

The Baxter Building is located in the south-western part of Central Park. The best way to identify the building is to swing to the rooftops and look for a building with a giant “Four” on the surface. The Fantastic Four are not around to help Peter and Miles, but that may be because they’re off battling Doctor Doom again.

Law Offices of Nelson and Murdock

The law offices of Nelson and Murdock. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The offices of Nelson and Murdock help people with various cases in court within the Marvel Universe. One half of that duo, Matt Murdock, also happens to be the hero known as Daredevil. The building where their office is located is in Hell’s Kitchen, an important place in the Daredevil comics.

You can head over to the building near the southeastern part of Hell’s Kitchen. However, things may have changed here since the first Spider-Man. You’ll find a pink slip eviction notice on the door, with the plaque that lists the offices wiped clean. Maybe the two lawyers couldn’t make payments in time and had to move their business to a new spot.

Uncle Ben’s Grave

Uncle Ben and Aunt May’s grave. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

As many Spider-Man fans know, Peter Parker decided to become a hero after the loss of his uncle, Ben Parker. In many different adaptations of Spider-Man, Peter will occasionally visit his Uncle Ben’s grave. You can do the same thing in Spider-Man 2 and have a somber moment for the one who told Peter those famous words of wisdom about power and responsibility.

Ben Parker’s grave is located in Harlem, at the northeastern point. Go down the middle of the graveyard from the entrance and look for an open field, you’ll be able to see a prompt where they are located. Uncle Ben’s grave also happens to be Aunt May’s grave, as the two were buried in the same location side by side.

At this graveyard, you can also go to the grave of Miles Morales’ father. You’ll see a prompt at the location of the grave, like the one for the Parkers. You’ll get different dialogue from hitting the prompt depending on which character you are controlling.

