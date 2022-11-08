Sonic is back in Sonic Frontiers, the new open-world Sonic game that aims to provide a fundamentally different experience than the linear games that came before it. With plenty of room to roam, mysteries to uncover, and items to collect, Sonic Frontiers is sure to give players plenty of things to do as they look to uncover the secrets of its mysterious world.

Of course, just as important as the gameplay and the world around you are the characters themselves. Sonic is back, and so are friends like Knuckles, Tails, Amy, and more. Players will be able to see and talk to some of their favorite hedgehogs, echidnas, and other small talking mammals as they progress through the game.

As Sonic has had many appearances in various forms lately, fans of the series will probably wonder who is voicing Sonic for his latest major video game. If you’re trying to figure out just who is behind the mic for the speedy blue hedgehog, check out the guide below to see everything you need to know about Sonic’s voice actor.

Sonic’s voice actor in Sonic Frontiers

If Sonic’s voice in Sonic Frontiers sounds familiar to you, that’s because he’s played by a Sonic veteran. Sonic is voiced by actor Roger Craig Smith, who has been the voice of Sonic in dozens of games, shows, and films over the past decade. His first job as Sonic came all the way back in 2010, in Sonic Free Riders. Since then, he’s voiced the hedgehog just about everywhere you can imagine, from video games to the Wreck It Ralph movies.

If you’re still trying to place Smith’s voice, you’ve probably heard it in many other games as well. Smith has voiced Ezio Auditore in the Assassin’s Creed series, Batman in Batman: Arkham Origins, and Mirage in Apex Legends. He’s also voiced characters such as Captain America for various cartoons in the Marvel Universe.

The veteran voice actor announced last year that he was stepping away from the Sonic role after a decade spent voicing the character, so longtime fans should be happy to hear the familiar voice once again return.