How long does it take to beat Sonic Superstars?

Sonic Superstars’ zones are vast and winding, but despite this, it’s not too difficult to rush through. You might be wondering about just how quickly you can literally speed through Sonic Superstars.

Well, don’t think too hard, as that’s what I’m here to tell you.

How long is Sonic Superstars?

Depending on your skill level and what you are trying to achieve in the main story, the time it takes you to beat Sonic Superstars will vary.

If you simply rush through the game not collecting anything, you can probably beat the game in about two to three hours depending on your skill. If you stop find all the Chaos Emerald power-ups and Medals around each level, however, you might be looking at around four to six hours.

I myself was able to beat the game in just over four hours while focusing on finding the Chaos Emeralds in the first seven zones. After finding them, I stormed through the last few levels as I wanted to see what you’d unlock by beating the game. Turns out you get quite a fair bit. So do be warned, there are spoilers ahead.

After completing the main story the first time, you get access to a brand new story mode known as “Trip’s Story” that similarly has around a three to five-hour completion time. Add onto this the fact there are multiple endings for each character, including Trip’s after you unlock them, and you are looking at around 10 hours or more total playtime for the entire game.

After this, its a case of just enjoying the online battle mode or going back to the main story to find Medals to unlock all the extra shop items.

