How to unlock Sonic Superstars’ secret 5th playable character

For those playing Sonic Superstars and feeling bummed down by the small selection of playable characters, fear not, as there are more characters to unlock while playing the game.

With the addition of Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose, there is a 5th secret character lurking within the game’s code that players will be eager to find. Without playing the game, you might not even be aware of who it is or how to get them.

So fear not, let us guide you through what to do, but just be warned. There are major spoilers ahead on who the character is among more about the game!

How to unlock Trip as a playable character in Sonic Superstars

Trip is the 5th playable character you can unlock in-game, and it’ll take you a little bit of a grind to get her.

To unlock the fifth and final character of the roster, you simply need to beat Story Mode once. This will unlock Trip after the credits play, and you return to the main menu along with a new story around Trip and the ability to use her in all modes, including Time Trials.

Trip is a unique character in that she has a double jump like Amy Rose, but with spikes around her. Her Super form also transforms her into a dragon if you have collected all the Chaos Emeralds.

So keep pushing forward, and you’ll have a brand new character to play with before too long.

